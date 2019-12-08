Chris Eubank Jr settles for second-round stoppage in US debut after Matt Korobov injures shoulder

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Chris Eubank Jr 29-2 (22) claimed the WBA interim middleweight title when Matt Korobov 28-3-1 (14) was unable to continue after dislocating his left shoulder in round two at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night.

The bout was just starting to heat up when it ended suddenly after southpaw Korobov threw a straight left and popped his shoulder out.

The 36-year-old Russian tried to keep going but was in too much pain to continue. The official time of the stoppage as 0:34.

“I felt like I was about to get my swagger on,” Eubank told SHOWTIME reporter Jim Gray following the stoppage.

“He just turned around and stopped. I was going to go jump on him. I guess something happened with his shoulder.

“There’s nothing to take from the fight. I threw like three or four punches. I was just warming up.”

Korobov was shattered by the result, but said he had no choice but to retire.

“I was trying to throw the left hand straight, and I just felt the muscle immediately, like I pulled it,” he said.

“It was a lot of pain right away. I couldn’t fight with just one arm, especially being a southpaw.”

Eubank, 30, was hoping for a more explosive US debut.

“I’m the winner, I’m going to move forward and challenger for these belts,” said Eubank.

“This wasn’t my dream. My dream was to come here to America and make a statement.

“Now that I’ve landed and I settled with the new promotional team, I feel I can get the ball rolling for an active 2020. It’s a shame it had to start like this, but it is what it is.”

