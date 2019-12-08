Emanuel Navarrete destroys Francisco Horta in four

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 30-1 (25) scored a fourth-round TKO over Francisco Horta 20-4-1 (10) at the Auditorio GNP Seguros in Puebla, Mexico on Saturday night.

Making the fourth defence of his title this year, the 24-year-old Mexican was simply too big and too powerful for the outmatched Horta, who had only been scheduled to fight past the eighth-round once.

Navarrete was in control from the opening bell, punishing Horta with his looping left hooks and right crosses and increasing the pressure as the rounds progressed.

See Also

By the third round it was all Navarrete as he teed off on Horta at will, punishing his body with right hands and driving home hooks, uppercuts and crosses to the head. Horta simply has no answer to the assault.

Navarrete poured on the pressure in the fourth, trapping Horta in the neutral corner early in the round and unloading as he looked to close the show. Horta, 26, manoeuvred his was back to centre ring but couldn’t keep Navarrete off him as the champion bulled him back to the ropes and kept his hands flowing.

Horta was nothing if not brave, but referee Roberto Ramirez Jr decided he had seen enough, stopping the fight at the 2:09 mark.

Navarrete, who suffered an injury to his ribs, called for unification bouts with the other 122-pound titleholders in 2020.

“I am receiving the fruits from all the sacrifices I have done. I feel very happy to have been able to defend my title in front of my people,” said Navarrete, who is co-promoted by Top Rank and Zanfer Promotions.

“December 8 will be my one-year anniversary as a world champion, and I can’t be happier with everything I achieved this year. It was a very productive 2019.

“All the sacrifices I’ve made have been worth it. I have seen the improvement after each fight, and I want to continue improving so 2020 will be even better. That is why I will continue to work hard.”

Read more articles about: Emanuel Navarrete, Francisco Horta

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.