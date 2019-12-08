Jerwin Ancajas retains title with sixth-round stoppage of Miguel Gonzalez

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin ‘Pretty Boy’ Ancajas 32-1-2 (22) retained his title for the eighth time with a sixth-round TKO of Miguel ‘Aguja’ Gonzalez 31-3 (8) at the Auditorio GNP Seguros in Puebla, Mexico on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old Filipino southpaw was in full control for five rounds before letting his hands go in the sixth to force the stoppage at the 1:53 mark.

“I want to thank God for giving me the strength to win this fight and defend my title for an eighth time. I am happy to bring glory to my country, and I want to continue doing so for a long time,” said Ancajas, who has reigned as the IBF 115-pound beltholder since 2016.

Ancajas fought much of the fight on the inside, staying on Gonzalez’s chest as he worked the body and chipped away with left uppercuts and right hooks.

In the sixth, Ancajas hurt Gonzalez before overwhelming him with a following up barrage forcing referee Wayne Hedgepeth to halt proceedings at the 1:53 mark.

Ancajas said he wants to unify the belts at super flyweight in the new year against WBC champion Juan Francisco Estrada, WBA boss Khalid Yafai and WBO kingpin Kazuto Ioka.

“In 2020, I will be prepared for what my team and Top Rank have planned for me. I want to unify titles,” Ancajas said.

Earlier, former world title challenger Miguel Marriaga 27-3 (25) levelled Alfredo ‘Rambo’ Mejia 14-3-3 (5) with a left hook to the liver at 1:01 of round six of a schedule eight round bout.

Marriaga looked vulnerable early before discovering the fight ending punch.

