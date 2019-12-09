Andy Ruiz Jr blames weight gain for world title loss to Anthony Joshua

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Andy ‘The Destroyer’ Ruiz Jr 33-2 (22) has opened up about what went wrong in his rematch with Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Ruiz came in 15-pounds heavier than their first fight in New York in June at 283-pounds, while Joshua was 10-pounds lighter at 237-pounds.

The 30-year-old Mexican-American shocked the boxing world when he knocked out Joshua in seven rounds in their first fight at Madison Square Garden six months ago.

It was a feat he couldn’t repeat.

“It was his night and I think I think I didn’t prepare how I should have,” Ruiz said after the fight. “I gained too much weight, but I don’t want to give no excuses.

“He wanted to box me around, but if we do the third fight you best believe I’m going to get in the f—ing best shape and be in the best shape of my life…

“[The weight] kinda affected me a lot. I thought I was gonna feel stronger, I thought I was gonna be better, but I think next fight I’m going to get more prepared.

“I’m going to work with my team a little bit more. I tried to train myself for my last preparation. Like I said, I don’t wanna give no excuse. Anthony Joshua did a helluva a job.

“I think I was chasing him too much instead of cutting the ring. I was hesitating too much. My arms felt like I couldn’t throw my combinations. But you know what? I know next time I’m going to do a lot better.

“Who wants to see the third trilogy fight right here in Saudi Arabia, baby?”

