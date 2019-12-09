Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr; Undercard Fight Report

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

Heavyweight contenders Michael Hunter and Alexander Povetkin battled to a draw in the pick of the Saudi undercard at the weekend.

Hunter entered the ring dressed as the Predator character from the popular movies of the same name. That said, the American was unable to follow-up on a rapid start -that saw Povetkin wobbled and disorganised- and put the killer touches to his work.

Russian Povetkin used his experience to weather the early storm and began picking up rounds in the mid-section of the fight as his jab appeared, followed by a thumping right hand that hurt Hunter on more than one occasion. Povetkin closed the fight strongly, sealing a victory on the DAZN TV feed scorecard. It was not enough for him in the end, although both men seemed satisfied with the result.

Two of the judges had it 115-113 in favour of each combatant. Glenn Feldman confirmed the tie with a 114-114 card. Steve Gray refereed.

On the week Dillian Whyte cleared his name outside of the ring he also cleared away any gathering ring rust with a 10-round workout against Mariusz Wach. In reality Whyte had only been absent from the ring for six months, which is a perfectly acceptable period of inactivity for the modern day, high level professional. Not exactly looking body beautiful the Brixton “Bodysnatcher” landed enough power shots to keep plucky pole Wach honest. Bigger tests lie ahead for Whyte in 2020 who will refocus his gaze on to the likes of Deontary Wilder, Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury.

Another hard-hitting heavyweight, Croatia’s Filip Hrgovic, got a KO win of his own as American gatekeeper Eric Molina was rabbit punched into oblivion. Nobody seemed too concerned about the egregious amount of shots behind the head Hrgovic was landing – not least third man Ian John-Lewis. Hrgovic bludgeoned Molina in three rounds and is closing in on a title shot.

Former amateur standout Mahammadrasul Majidov disposed of Tom Little in the second round. Brave Little was drafted in after a stint as Anthony Joshua’s sparring partner. Despite some desperate swings for glory he was several levels below Majidov who is going places.

Diego Pacheco is quite the physical specimen at 6’4” and only 18 years of age. The Los Angeles prospect blasted away hapless Selemani Saidi in barely 90 seconds.

Hopey Price had to wait until round three to achieve the same result against Swedi Mohamed.

