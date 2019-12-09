Danny Garcia set for ring return in Brooklyn on January 25

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former two-division world champion Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia 35-2 (21) will clash with Ivan Redkach 23-4-1 (18) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on January 25.

The 31-year-old welterweight – who is ranked WBO number three and WBC and WBA number two – ranked is gunning for a shot at undefeated WBC and IBF champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr 26-0 (21) or WBA boss Manny ‘Pac-Man’ Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39).

Spence Jr is recovering from a high-speed car crash in October after he rolled his Ferrari and was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

See Also

Filipino superstar Pacquiao, who will turn 41 later this month, dethroned previously undefeated American Keith Thurman 29-1 (22) to annex the WBA championship in Las Vegas in July.

“January 25, I’m back at Barclays Center, my home away from home,” Garcia said during Saturday’s Showtime boxing telecast.

“It’s a great atmosphere. Every time I’m here, I get the jitters, so I just can’t wait to be back.

“I’ve been in the gym for a month. I’m already ready. I don’t know who my opponent is, but whoever they put in front of me, I’m ready to get it on…

“Thank God (Errol) Spence is doing good. I hear that he’s recovering well. I was really looking forward to fighting him but maybe he could be next after January 25.

“Pac-Man or Spence, that’s who we want. 2020 is going to be a big year for me.”

In his last fight Garcia knocked out Adrian Granados 20-8-2 (14) in seven rounds in April. Prior to that, he dropped a razor-thin 12-round unanimous decision to then-IBF champion Shawn Porter 30-3-1 (17) in September last year.

Garcia has not fought more than twice a year since 2012.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.