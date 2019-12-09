Danny Garcia set for ring return in Brooklyn on January 25
Former two-division world champion Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia 35-2 (21) will clash with Ivan Redkach 23-4-1 (18) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on January 25.
The 31-year-old welterweight – who is ranked WBO number three and WBC and WBA number two – ranked is gunning for a shot at undefeated WBC and IBF champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr 26-0 (21) or WBA boss Manny ‘Pac-Man’ Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39).
Spence Jr is recovering from a high-speed car crash in October after he rolled his Ferrari and was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.
Filipino superstar Pacquiao, who will turn 41 later this month, dethroned previously undefeated American Keith Thurman 29-1 (22) to annex the WBA championship in Las Vegas in July.
“January 25, I’m back at Barclays Center, my home away from home,” Garcia said during Saturday’s Showtime boxing telecast.
“It’s a great atmosphere. Every time I’m here, I get the jitters, so I just can’t wait to be back.
“I’ve been in the gym for a month. I’m already ready. I don’t know who my opponent is, but whoever they put in front of me, I’m ready to get it on…
“Thank God (Errol) Spence is doing good. I hear that he’s recovering well. I was really looking forward to fighting him but maybe he could be next after January 25.
“Pac-Man or Spence, that’s who we want. 2020 is going to be a big year for me.”
In his last fight Garcia knocked out Adrian Granados 20-8-2 (14) in seven rounds in April. Prior to that, he dropped a razor-thin 12-round unanimous decision to then-IBF champion Shawn Porter 30-3-1 (17) in September last year.
Garcia has not fought more than twice a year since 2012.
