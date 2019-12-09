Jermall Charlo retains WBC middleweight title with seventh-round stoppage of Dennis Hogan

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC middleweight champion Jermall ‘Hitman’ Charlo 30-0 (22) retained his title with a seventh-round knockout of Dennis ‘Hurricane’ Hogan 28-3-1 (7) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night.

The undefeated American vowed to finish Hogan within the distance after going 12 rounds in his last two fights and that’s exactly what he did.

Hogan’s movement and angles caused Charlo problems in the early rounds, but once the 29-year-old Texan settled into his rhythm he proved to be too big and too strong for the Australian-based Irishman.

See Also

Early in the fourth an uppercut from Charlo sent the 34-year-old Hogan tumbling backwards to the canvas, a move that only invigorated the champion as he continued to stalk the natural junior middleweight throughout the middle rounds.

The seventh-round sound a left hook from Charlo drop Hogan again and while he beat the count, referee Charlie Fitch decided he had seen enough at the 0:28 mark.

“The middleweight division is wide open,” Charlo said after the fight. “I’m the WBC champion. I’m going to enjoy this and spend time with my team.

“I’m here to fight whoever. You have to make the right decisions and do it at the right time. That’s what it’s all about.”

Hogan’s advisor Peter Kahn praised his charge for his guts and determination against all odds.

“Dennis Hogan is a class act. Plain and simple,” said Kahn on social media. “He came up short last night as he took a shot at greatness against an undefeated world champion in a bigger weight class. A fight that a number of fighters turned down.

“He got some good shots in and represented himself well. He went out on his feet and showed tremendous heart in defeat.

“He’s healthy and got PAID more than current CHAMPIONS in his natural weight class. He’ll be back at junior middleweight very soon.

“He has a first-class team around in DDP Sports, Paul Keegan, Danny Dimas.

“It’s a privilege to be associated with such great people.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.