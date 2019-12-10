Daniel Dubois and Frank Bruno pay respect to British Heroes

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

LESS THAN TWO WEEKS AWAY from his huge Christmas bout with Kyotaro Fujimoto, Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois today took time to pay his respects to the iconic Chelsea Pensioners.

Accompanied by legendary British Heavyweight and personal mentor Frank Bruno, ‘Dynamite’ was given a guided tour of the Royal Hospital Chelsea before posing for photographs with some of Britain’s military heroes.

Inspired by the mornings activities, Dubois said: “It’s humbling. In training it’s easy to think the world is on your shoulders, but today is a nice reminder of how lucky I am.”

Bruno concurred: “Dan is a young lad and it’s important he stays humble and keeps a sense of perspective.”

“He’s got the world at his feet. He’s going to be a World Champion, for sure, and he’ll enjoy all the things that come with that – but it doesn’t hurt to be reminded of all the great men and women of this country who sacrificed so he has the freedom to pursue his dreams in boxing.”

“And if you can’t spare some time to thank this country’s heroes at Christmas time, somethings wrong with you!” he added.

Before leaving the hospital, Daniel channelled his inner Father Christmas and made sure the famous Chelsea Pensioners were left with this year’s most sought after gift: Tickets to his next fight.

“It’s inspiring to know that true British heroes will be watching on as I take my next step towards being World Champion” he said.

Frank Bruno added: “I’ve visited service personnel throughout my career and always found the experience helped focus me to the task at hand.”

“Hopefully that is something Daniel can take throughout his career.”

That next step will be on December 21st at London’s Copper Box Arena, as he battles eccentric Japanese Heavyweight Kyotaro Fujimoto.

Speaking about his upcoming scrap, Dubois recently told Matthew Nash of the Metro that he planned to “blow him away” and both the bookies and Bruno seem to agree.

Bruno said: “At this level they’re all tough fights, but Daniel is the real deal.”

Fujimoto has a stellar record of 21 wins with just 1 defeat and is the #13 ranked Heavyweight with the WBA.

The ex-Kickboxer is also not afraid of playing mind games and at a bizarre press conference in Tokyo unveiled a ‘panda’ as a sparring partner in preparation for Daniel, who he compared to a bear.

Level-headed Dubois, though, didn’t let the oddball antics phase him and reiterated: “I will put on another show-stopping performance and take home the victory.”

“On December 21st, the world will see another explosive performance… and Fujimoto will find out why they call me ‘Dynamite’.”

As Dubois and Bruno headed off to the Dale Youth Club in West London to provide gifts to the local children, Regimental Sergeant Major Ross Martin heaped praise on the two Heavyweight stars.

“What a treat. It was fantastic to have a British icon – and a future icon – chat to another great British institution, our Chelsea Pensioners, just before Christmas.”

ABOUT THE SHOW

Unbeaten Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois (13-0) looks to continue his path of destruction against Japan’s Kyotaro Fujimoto (21-1). The WBC Silver Heavyweight championship and the WBO International Heavyweight belts will be on the line.

Liam Williams (21-2-1) faces American Alantez Fox (26-1-1) for the right to become number one in the rankings for the WBO world middleweight crown.

Sunny Edwards (13-0) fights for the vacant British super-flyweight title against former amateur teammate Marcel Braithwaite (9-1), with Light Heavyweight prospect and Love Island star Tommy Fury (2-0) making his long awaited return to the boxing ring after winning the hearts of the nation on the popular ITV reality television show over the summer.

Tickets from £40 are now on sale via Seetickets and via Ticketmaster

Ticket prices:

£250 – Hospitality

£150 – Floor

£100 – Floor

£75 – Floor

£50 – Lower Tier

£40 – Upper Tier

