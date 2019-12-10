TwitterFacebook

Diego Pacheco destroyed Selemani Said in the 1st round of their scheduled four-round bout

10 December 2019
Diego Pacheco
Photo Credit: Dave Thompson
Diego Pacheco destroyed Selemani Said in the 1st round of their scheduled four-round super middleweight bout.

Pacheco, who is managed by Split-T Management, dropped Saidi with a vicious combination that consisted of a right to the body, uppercut and a deviating left that sent Saidi down for several minutes.

The fight was halted after just 98 seconds.

Pacheco, 167.1 lbs of South Central Los Angeles is 8-0 with seven knockouts. Saidi, 166.8 lbs of Tanzania is 20-16-5.

With the win, Pacheco won his eighth bout in just under 12-months and with his last several knockouts being “Highlight-Reel” stoppages, the 18 year-old Pacheco will enter 2020 as one of the top super middleweight prospects in the world.

Pacheco is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

