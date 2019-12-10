One time Commonwealth Champion Ryan Doyle returns on December 21

Chris Glover - Originally from Liverpool, now living in New York. Journalism and Politics Graduate from University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. Professional Boxer and PR Specialist at The Trinity Group.

Will Anthony Joshua drop the WBO title and avoid Oleksandr Usyk?All action Manchester featherweight Ryan Doyle will return to action on December 21 at Deansgate’s Hilton Hotel, Manchester as he looks to get back in the title hunt in 2020.

Doyle produced one of the performances of 2018, where he stopped previously undefeated Reece Bellotti to become Commonwealth featherweight champion. After taking some time off in the midst of two ferocious battles with world rated Jordan Gill and Leigh Wood, Mancunian Doyle readies himself for a return to action on Contender VIP’s Christmas extravaganza which will see the tournament finals of the Phil Martin Trophy between Kyle Lomotey and John Telford in the middleweight final and Boris Creighton and Diego Costa in the light heavyweight finals.

Doyle opened up about his time out of the ring and his feelings about returning on December 21, “I’m buzzing to be back in the ring on December 21 and I want to thank my manager Steve Wood and the event’s promoter Mike Le-Gallez for getting me on a fantastic show which is going to be full of entertaining fights so it suits me down to the ground. I am never in a boring fight as people know and I’m planning on showing that I am still getting better.

See Also

“I have enjoyed the time off, I had 3 hard fights back to back to back which I loved but I needed a bit of time to let my body recover from that. I have stayed in the gym and stayed busy and to be honest I believe I am an improving fighter still and the best is yet to come from Ryan Doyle. I am looking forward to showing these improvements off on December 21.”

Deansgate’s Hilton Hotel will play host to Doyle’s return in what will likely be a road back to title fights in 2020. ‘Ruthless’ gave an insight into his plans moving into 2020.

He said, “Firstly I want to return and look good on the Contender VIP show. There are a lot of eyes on this show so I want to make sure I look good on the show so that people automatically put me in the title picture in the early months of next year.

“My plans post-December 21 are to get right back in the mix with the best at 126. I want to become a champion again and I’m never in a bad fight. I will fight anyone and that is the attitude boxing fans and promoters want to see from fighters. I believe I can still become a champion and that is my ambition as of next year but for now, I am fully focused on stealing the show on December 21.”

Read more articles about: ryan doyle

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.