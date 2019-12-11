33rd annual Ring 8 Holiday Event & Awards Ceremony another KO event

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The 33rd annual Ring 8 Holiday Event and Awards Ceremony was held this past Sunday at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York. There were 354 attendees.

The New York State Boxing Hall of Fame, sponsored by Ring 8, announced its Class of 2020 (see below)

Headlining Ring 8’s 2019 Awards Ceremony were Fighter of the Decade, Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (37-1-1, 27 KOs), of Brooklyn by way of Puerto Rico; undefeated heavyweight contender (Fighter of the Year) Adam “Babyface” Kownacki (20-0, 15 KOs), of Brooklyn by way of Poland; Legend Award winners three-time, three-division world champion Iran “The Blade” Barkley (43-19,1 27 KOs), of Bronx, and two-time, two-division world champion Junior “Poison” Jones (50-6, 28 KOs), of Brooklyn; and two-time world heavyweight champion “Terrible” Tim Witherspoon (55-13-1, 28 KOs), of Philadelphia, the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award winner.

Below is a complete list of the 2019 award winners:

2019 RING 8 Award Winners

Fighter of the Decade: Amanda Serrano

Fighter of the Year: Adam Kownacki

Legends Award: Iran Barkley & Junior Jones,

Muhammad Ali Humanitarian: Tim Witherspoon

Sam Kellerman Media Award: Gerry Cooney & Randy Gordon

Long & Meritorious Service: Daryl Peoples

Uncrowned Champion: John Capobianco

Prospect of the Year: Left “2 Gunz” Gonzalez

Member of the Year: James Monteverde

NYS Official of the Year: Waleska Roldan

Trainer of the Year: Scott Lopeck

Manager of the Year: Keith Connolly

Community Service Award: Michael Corleone

Amateur of the Year: Nisa Rodriguez

Amateur Official of the Year: Michael “Biggie” O’Conner

Good Guy Award: Peter Frutkoff

Twenty-eight new NYSBHOF inductees were announced (see below):

NYSBHOF CLASS OF 2020

BOXERS

(living) (deceased)

Jorge Ahumada Soldier Bartfield

Alfredo Escalera Steve Belloise

Freddie Liberatore Jimmy Goodrich Dennis Milton Tami Mauriello

Lou Savarese Davey Moore

Merqui Sosa Freddie Welsh

NON-BOXERS

Don Ackerman Lester Bromberg

Bobby Cassidy Jr. Dan Daniel

Rick Glaser Bobby Gleason

Jack Hirsch Flash Gordon

Max Kellerman A.J. Liebling

Dr. William Latham Tony Mazzarella

Julie Lederman Dan Morgan

Ron Lipton

Kevin Rooney

The seventh annual New York State Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held, Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Russo’s on The Bay.

