Badou Jack hungrier than ever ahead of Jean Pascal clash

Former WBC super middleweight and WBA light heavyweight champion Badou Jack 22-2-3 (13) says he is hungrier than ever ahead of his clash with Jean Pascal 34-6-1 (20) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on December 28.

Jack is coming off a January loss to Marcus Browne 23-1 (16) that saw the 36-year-old suffer a severe vertical cut in the middle of his forehead that ran from his near his hairline to the bridge of his nose.

Still sporting a noticeable scar, Jack insists he is ready to pick up where he left off.

“Mentally I’m better than I’ve ever been. I’m hungrier and I feel like I did the first time I fought for the title. I’m always hungry, but I’m really excited for this fight,” Jack said.

“Sometimes losses make you better. My first loss was an accident, and I became better because of it. The loss to Marcus Browne, it wasn’t the fairest loss, but it’s made me even hungrier. I’m going to go out there and win the fight no matter what.

“People have written Pascal off a couple of times and he always came back. He’s a throwback fighter who definitely knows how to fight. He brings it every time. He’s got more mileage than me, but I can’t overlook a guy like him.

“I’m ready to do whatever it takes to win the fight. I feel 100% physically. The cut was cleared in March, and we’re way past that. I’ve been ready physically and this camp has proved that to me and my whole team.

“Pascal and I sparred before, but it was a long time ago and sparring is way different than a real fight. I’ve fought bigger punchers, but you have to respect the power of anyone in the ring. Anything can happen. You can get caught by someone who’s not a puncher.

“I know that I have a lot left to give this sport. I feel like I’m young for my age. The break between fights and bouncing back from a loss have made me more motivated than ever. I’m ready to go in and give the best performance of my career.”

