Daniel Dubois and Ringside provide gloves for Dale Youth Club

HEAVYWEIGHT STAR Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois today paired up with Ringside to provide brand new pairs of boxing gloves to children from the famous Dale Youth Club.

The kids were wowed by the display of Christmas spirit at a special event attended by Dubois, his team from the Peacock Gym and British Heavyweight legend Frank Bruno.

Dubois visited Dale Youth in September, ahead of his Commonwealth Title tilt against previously unbeaten Ghanian Ebenezer Tetteh, and was so inspired by their work he wanted to come back during the festive season.

The young heavyweight said: “To see how my old gym came back from such a terrible tragedy and how they’re working so hard to improve the lives of affected youngsters really moved me.”

“I wanted to think of a way we could give back to the club, the community and to the kids to make sure they could continue chasing their boxing dreams.”

That’s where Ringside came in.

CEO David Hill said: “When I heard about what Daniel had planned, we were keen to work with him.”

“Boxing has always been, and should always be, a sport for everyone. If something as simple as a pair of gloves can make a difference, then I’m happy to help.”

He added: “This community has been through a lot so I’m delighted we can assist the team here at Dale Youth in continuing to use boxing as a way of keeping young people on the right path.”

After receiving the gifts many of the kids got straight to work trying out the new gloves in a special boxing masterclass put on by Peacock pros Denzel Bentley, James Branch and Louie Lynn.

The three undefeated fighters donned the pads and were impressed by the youngsters skills.

Paul King of the Dale Youth Club said: “What another fantastic event. We have worked with Daniel before, and obviously he used to train at Dale Youth when he was younger, but to see him come back and do something like this for the children? It’s amazing.”

“The kids here work hard but they still need role models. That’s what Daniel is growing into.”

The delegation of children from the local Kensington and Aldridge Academy were delighted by the festive act of kindness and Paul reckons the team at the Peacock could be a continuing source of inspiration for the young people.

“These guys were all happy to give back to the community. Their generosity, dedication and hard work will serve as an inspiration to these young people moving forwards,” he said.

Bentley, Branch and Lynn will all return on December 21st on the undercard of Daniel vs Kyotaro Fujimoto and all of their careers are being guided by accomplished head trainer Martin Bowers.

Martin said: “They’re a pleasure in every way. These boys were more than happy to head over today and try and spread some Christmas spirit.”

“Whether it’s Daniel, or Denzel, or the others, they’re all good lads. What you see is what you get. I’m glad that as they all start to rise through the ranks together they’re keeping their feet on the floor and making time for days like today.”

That spirit is what makes the Peacock special but you can be sure there’ll be no Christmas spirit left for their opponents on December 21st at Queensberry Promotions ‘The Fight Before Christmas’.

As if to prove the point, before leaving for the day Daniel said cheerily: “The only present Fujimoto will get next week is a spectacular knockout.”

