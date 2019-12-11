Jake James teams up with Anthony Crolla as trainer as he heads into December 21 outing

Chris Glover - Originally from Liverpool, now living in New York. Journalism and Politics Graduate from University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. Professional Boxer and PR Specialist at The Trinity Group.

Rising super lightweight star Jake James has announced that he has teamed up with former WBA world lightweight champion Anthony Crolla with Crolla training the talented Mancunian going forward.

James, who is highly touted within Manchester boxing circles, turned professional 2 years ago, racking up 6 wins as a pro in his first two years as a pro. James fights for the second time in 3 months on the rising Contender VIP Promotions at Deansgate’s, Hilton Hotel, Manchester which includes the finals of the Contender VIP series one tournament at middleweight and light heavyweight. The tournament finals include Mancunians Kyle Lomotey and John Telford clashing at middleweight and Diego Costa vs Boris Creighton at light heavyweight.

James sits as the co-feature on the event, with the 140 pounder having Crolla in his corner for the first time on the night. James opened up about his link-up with Manchester great Crolla.

See Also

He said, “I’m absolutely delighted to have linked up with Anthony Crolla. Ant is someone I have looked up to my whole career as an amateur and as a professional. He is a legend in Manchester and to be able to work with Anthony is really special for me and I am very grateful to Ant for giving me the opportunity to work with him.

“I am absolutely buzzing in training at the moment. Getting up every day to train with Anthony has really brought another level out of me. I’m eager to learn as much as I can as quickly as I can and continue to improve and grow as a fighter and I think this move will bring out a different level for me in the ring on fight night.

“The style of Anthony’s training is a little different from what I’ve done before but it is very precise. He really loves boxing and cares about the lads he trains and wants us to do well and that is not easy to find someone who has that good mix these days. Anthony is in this sport still purely for the love, and those are the people you want around you in your career.”

James now moves ahead to his December 21 outing at Deansgate’s Hilton Hotel, Manchester, and the former amateur standout gave his take on what people can expect from the show and himself on December 21.

He said, “Contender VIP events really are top-class events, so I want to thank Mike Le-Gallez for getting me on the show once again and giving me an opportunity to show off the improvements I’ve made under Anthony Crolla.

“The show is evenly matched from top to bottom, and it’s a show that I am very lucky to be on. I expect to put on a career-best performance and I firmly believe I will. My career is in a fantastic place and I know I need to keep performing at an increasingly higher level to get the opportunities that I know can come my way.”

Read more articles about: Anthony Crolla, Jake James

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.