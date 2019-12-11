Janelson Figueroa Bocachica Remains Undefeated with Unanimous Decision over Luis Eduardo Florez in Dearborn, Michigan

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Split-T Management’s welterweight Janelson Figueroa Bocachica remained undefeated with a eight-round unanimous decision over veteran Luis Eduardo Florez in a bout that took place on Saturday night at The Performance Arts Center in Dearborn. Michigan.

Bocachica got the better of the action in a fight where the fighters stood toe to toe on several occasions, with the 21 year-old Bocachica landing the sharper and harder punches.

Bocachica of Detroit won by scores of 90-72 on all scorecards, which raised his perfect mark to 15-0.

Bocachica is promoted by King’s Promotions

