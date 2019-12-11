TwitterFacebook

Janelson Figueroa Bocachica Remains Undefeated with Unanimous Decision over Luis Eduardo Florez in Dearborn, Michigan

11 December 2019
King's Promotions
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum
Split-T Management’s welterweight Janelson Figueroa Bocachica remained undefeated with a eight-round unanimous decision over veteran Luis Eduardo Florez in a bout that took place on Saturday night at The Performance Arts Center in Dearborn. Michigan.
Bocachica got the better of the action in a fight where the fighters stood toe to toe on several occasions, with the 21 year-old Bocachica landing the sharper and harder punches.
Bocachica of Detroit won by scores of 90-72 on all scorecards, which raised his perfect mark to 15-0.
Bocachica is promoted by King’s Promotions
Read more articles about:

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

See Also

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US