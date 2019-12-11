Janelson Figueroa Bocachica Remains Undefeated with Unanimous Decision over Luis Eduardo Florez in Dearborn, Michigan
11 December 2019
Split-T Management’s welterweight Janelson Figueroa Bocachica remained undefeated with a eight-round unanimous decision over veteran Luis Eduardo Florez in a bout that took place on Saturday night at The Performance Arts Center in Dearborn. Michigan.
Bocachica got the better of the action in a fight where the fighters stood toe to toe on several occasions, with the 21 year-old Bocachica landing the sharper and harder punches.
Bocachica of Detroit won by scores of 90-72 on all scorecards, which raised his perfect mark to 15-0.
Bocachica is promoted by King’s Promotions
