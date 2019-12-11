Heavyweight Jonathan Palata reckons he is done being the nice guy as he prepares for Friday’s Ultimate Boxxer on BT Sport.

The 31-year old fought against Matchroom star Lawrence Okolie in the amateurs and was a regular sparring partner for the likes of David Haye and Dereck Chisora.

The Peacock Gym prospect, who faces newcomer Danny Whitaker in the first round, has a perfect professional record with seven fights.

See Also

After demolishing Aleksey Spasov via knockout on his debut, ‘God Speed’ has gone on to chalk up another six wins and two further stoppages.

He had an impressive amateur career, winning the ABA’s and boxing for England on more than one occasion.

As he comes into the Ultimate Boxxer as the bookmakers favourite, the talented heavyweight has declared he is ready to give a performance to remember.

“We aren’t paying no games, I am here to make statements, the nice guy is done,” Palata stated.

“I made my pro debut in 2018, I feel I have done a lot of learning both in my fights and in the gym so now it’s time to start showing people what I am about.

“I’ve won every round of every bout but now it’s time to be vicious. I have shown people I can box, show them I can punch but now it’s time to show them I am a box-puncher.

“I have the power to take anyone in this tournament out, switch off against me, get complacent and I am taking you out.

‘God Speed Palata’ is well-known on the London boxing scene for his impressive exploits in the amateurs, something the knockout artist admits is holding him in good stead in the paid ranks.

“I had a decent amateur background,” he understates.

“I boxed 30 times, won the majority which led me winning the ABA’s and boxing for England but I knew it was time to turn over when I did.

“Training with the likes of Isaac Chamberlain and Richard Riakporhe at Miguel’s allowed me to progress so fast, as they say iron sharpens iron.

“The amateurs gave me the basics and grounding, but the pros is where you can really make your mark.

“Come fight night, I am going to leave it, it’s my time. I am feeling super sharp, I’m powerful with both hands and I am going show everyone else in this competition what I am about!”

Ultimate Boxxer will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport YouTube Channel at 8pm on 13th December. Tickets are nearly sold out, the last remaining are available at www.ultimateboxxer.com

Read more articles about: Jonathan Palata

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.