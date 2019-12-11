Mark Bennett is looking to impress this Friday and keep his impressive record intact

Heavyweight Mark Bennett reckons that his record against fellow competitors in Ultimate Boxxer will leave him a good chance of impressing this Friday.

The 27-year-old, who faces the popular Jay MacFarlane in the quarter-finals, has an immaculate record so far in his professional career.

All five of his fights have ended in a victory, including wins over fellow UB6 competitors Kamil Sokolowski and Chris Healey.

See Also

The pair will be hoping to put that behind them if they meet Bennett in the competition with every competitor battling it out to win a share of £50k and the coveted Golden Robe.

The Doncaster-born heavyweight was a late comer to the sport after serving in the army for a number of years until he was medically discharged at the age of 23.

He went on to be deployed in tours of Afghanistan after leaving education at the age of 16 and counts his time in the army as a driving force behind his boxing career.

And Bennett states the whole format will suit his style perfectly as he looks to move his career forward towards titles.

He explained: “If you think about it, I fought Kamil [Sokolowski] and Chris [Healey] over four rounds and the fights in this are three.

“Everyone here is going to bring there A-Game, I am not underestimating anyone but it certainly makes me confident because I have beaten two of the guys in this previously.

“With the shorter fights, you need to be switched on from the start because any hiccup could see you lose the fight. Everything should suit me.

I am certainly fit enough, I have always been fit being in the army that is grounded into you, but the fact I can fight three rounds, then a break. Then another three etc. that will suit me.

“My life story is all mental, it’s all about heart, strength, fitness and it all comes into one package. I feel like I am supposed to be here and will be giving it all on Friday.”

Ultimate Boxxer will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport YouTube Channel at 8pm on 13th December. Tickets are nearly sold out, the last remaining are available at www.ultimateboxxer.com

Read more articles about: Jay MacFarlane, Mark Bennett

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.