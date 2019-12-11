Mikey Garcia says Manny Pacquiao fight “very close”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Mikey Garcia 39-1 (30) could face Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) in the new year with the former world lightweight champion calling the fight “very close”.

The 31-year-old American was last in action in March when he lost a unanimous decision to Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) in an ambitious challenge for the IBF welterweight title.

Pacquiao, a senator in his native Philippines, wrested the WBA welterweight championship from Keith Thurman 29-1 (22) in July.

The soon-to-be 41-year-old has been linked to Garcia and his namesake Danny Garcia 35-2 (21) but the Californian believes he has the inside running on the fight.

“[Next year] will be huge. I expect a big, active year for me – two, three times,” Garcia told Fighthype. “And I really want to get a lot of action next year, and I want to get big fights. I want to get fights that people are excited for and want to watch.

“We’ve been discussing a fight against Manny Pacquiao for a long time now, and it seems like it’s very close and it can actually happen. Nothing is secure. He has some political obligations right now.

“He’s still busy with that, but the last thing I heard, he’s interested in fighting in the early part of the summer. There’s still no opponent secured. That’s why I want to jump in and try and get that fight.”

As for the venue for the proposed fight, Garcia said he was open to all options.

“Wherever the fans can enjoy it the most. Most likely that fight lands in Vegas. Let’s be honest, we have most of our fans here. Not everyone is going to be able to make the trip out to Saudi Arabia or some exotic location,” he said.

“But I’m open to fighting anywhere else as well. There’s demand for the fight. Why not go to Mexico in Mexico City? You never know. Maybe we can do that. I’m excited for a fight like that, and a location can be chosen at a later point.”

