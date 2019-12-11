Eric is well known for his extensive weekly round-up of world boxing results, detailing key action, from the last seven days. Eric also writes weekly snips and snipes. Eric has a vast knowledge and in his spare time he is a boxing supervisor.

The Past Week in Action 10 December 2019

Highlights:

-Anthony Joshua regains the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles with wide unanimous decision over Andy Ruiz

See Also

-Filipino Jerwin Ancajas stops Miguel Gonzalez in six rounds in the eighth defence of the IBF super flyweight belt

-Emanuel Navarrete destroys Francisco Horta in four rounds in WBO super bantamweight title defence

-Jermall Charlo halts Dennis Hagan in seven rounds in first defence of the WBC middleweight title

-In an interim WBA super middleweight clash Chris Eubank gets win over Matt Korobov when Korobov is unable to continue after injuring his shoulder in the second round

-Ryosuke Iwasa scores late stoppage victory over Marlon Tapales in fight for interim IBF super flyweight title

-In heavyweight action Alex Povetkin and Mike Hunter draw and Dylan Whyte and Filip Hrgovic score wins in Saudi Arabia

-Ismael Barroso posts upset victory over Yves Ulysse

-David Lemieux moves up to super middleweight and just scrapes by with a split verdict over Maksym Bursak

-Sergio Garcia retains the European super welterweight title with points win against Fouad El Massoudi

-Tim Tszyu goes to 15-0, 11 wins by KO/TKO with stoppage of Jack Brubaker as he continues to follow in his father’s footsteps

WORLD TITLE SHOWS

December 7

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia: Heavy: Anthony Joshua (23-1) W PTS 12 Andy Ruiz (33-2). Heavy: Alex Povetkin (35-2-1) DREW 12 Mike Hunter (18-1-1). Heavy: Filip Hrgovic (10-0) W KO 3 Eric Molina (27-6). Heavy: Dillian Whyte (27-1) W PTS 10 Mariusz Wach (35-6). Heavy: Mahammadrasul Majidov (2-0) W TKO 2 Tom Little (10-8). Middle: Diego Pacheco (8-0) W KO 1 Selemani Saidi (20-16-5).

Joshua vs. Ruiz

Joshua outclasses an overweight and undertrained Ruiz to regain the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles in far from exciting clash where the result was all that mattered for Joshua and he stuck to the game plan all the way.

Round 1

It was strange to see a slim line Joshua just circling Ruiz prodding with his jab. Ruiz just could not get near enough to land anything but when Joshua let his hands go at the end of the round he looked to have shaken Ruiz with a right and opened a cut over the left eye of Ruiz.

Score: 10-9 Joshua

Round 2

Even with two big men in the ring looked huge. It was bigger than their fight in June and Joshua used all of it as he circled Ruiz spearing him with jabs and landing an occasional right. When he did stand and trade he banged home a good right but was cut over his left eye in a clash of heads.

Score: 10-9 Joshua Joshua 20-18

Round 3

Ruiz was looking ponderous and slow because he was ponderous and slow. He just could not move fast enough to cut off the ring so Joshua was able to score with his jab and just throw one quick burst of punches which was enough to win the round.

Score: 10-9 Joshua Joshua 30-27

Round 4

There was a bit more heat in this round as Ruiz did a bit better at closing Joshua down. Joshua was still rocking Ruiz’s head with jabs and dropping in a couple of rights. They finally traded some punches just before the bell with Ruiz landing a couple of clubbing rights to the side of Joshua’s head which had people holding their breath but Joshua shook them off.

Score: 10-9 Joshua Joshua 40-36

Round 5

No need for Joshua to take risks and he didn’t. He continued to circle Ruiz jarring him with jabs and trying a couple of right crosses but kept moving frustrating Ruiz’s effort to get close enough to land a punch.

Score: 10-9 Joshua Joshua 50-45

Round 6

Joshua opened the round catching the advancing Ruiz with three rights but then went back to moving and jabbing with Ruiz too slow to block the jabs, Ruiz needed Joshua to either stand still or come to him but Joshua did neither and put another round in his pocket.

Score: 10-9 Joshua Joshua 60-54

Round 7

Ruiz forced a bit harder in this round but the combination of Joshua’s reach, height and movement made it hard for Ruiz to land any telling shots. Joshua connected with a left hook and two right crosses but Ruiz was unmoved.

Score: 10-9 Joshua Joshua 70-63

Round 8

Finally a round for Ruiz. Joshua was not using his jab as much and Ruiz was able to close the distance and he landed a couple of good hooks that had Joshua scrambling to hold. Ruiz kept up the pressure and sent Joshua stumbling with a left hook but was too slow to follow up on that success.

Score: 10-9 Ruiz Joshua 79-73

Round 9

Back to basics for Joshua. Plenty of movement quick jabs and occasion long shots to the body. At times you could see him restraining himself from jumping in throwing punches but he did let himself off the leash briefly and connected with a series of head punches. Ruiz just stalked in vain.

Score: 10-9 Joshua Joshua 89-82

Round 10

Move and jab and throw an occasional right that was yet again Joshua’s strategy and it was working from a point of view of winning but not entertaining but then this was about taking care of business. Ruiz just could not get close enough to threaten Joshua.

Score: 10-9 Joshua Joshua 99-91

Round 11

Ruiz was showing signs of desperation as he swung wildly anytime he got near Joshua. Joshua just stuck to the game plan spearing Ruiz with jabs and any time Ruiz did get close grabbing hold of Ruiz to stop him scoring. Not many punches were being landed but Joshua was the one landing them.

Score: 10-9 Joshua Joshua 109-100

Round 12

On a couple of occasions we saw a glimpse of the more recognisable Joshua as he landed a hard left hook and the two best rights he had produced in the fight. He continued to dance and jab and ignored a final invitation from Ruiz to stand and fight as he cruised to the bell.

Score 10-9 Joshua Joshua 119-109

Official Scores: 118-110 twice and 119-109 for Joshua

Joshua is champion again after a fight which was too one-sided to be entertaining and in which he very rarely took any chances although his discipline was admirable some fire would have been nice to see. It is suggested that Kubrat Pulev in London in May could be Joshua’s next outing. Meanwhile the triumvirate of Joshua-Wilder and Fury will rule the headlines again. Ruiz disrespected the title by partying it away. He was pathetic here just a fat guy relying on wild swipes. Hopefully he will get serious again as there are plenty of big money options for him.

Povetkin vs. Hunter

Povetkin and Hunter fight to a split draw in an entertaining heavyweight duel. No study time here as Hunter makes a fast start. He was getting his punches off first and scoring with shots to the head with Povetkin unable to get his jab working and being constantly on the defensive. A right cross had Povetkin stumbling in the second as Hunter continued to control the action. The first sniff of success for Povetkin came at the end of the round when he staggered Hunter with a right. Povetkin worked his way into the fight over the third and fourth as he finally had his jab working and some of the fire went out of Hunter’s attacks. A pivotal moment came in the fifth. Povetkin finally let fly with his favoured left hooks and drove Hunter back across the ring. Hunter fell backward into the ropes which held him up. That could and perhaps should have been counted a knockdown but with only a split second to decide the refer saw it as Hunter being off balance but it certainly looked like a knockdown should have been registered. The pace dropped over the sixth and seventh with neither fighter able to dominate but with Povetkin just looking to have done the better work. Hunter seemed to outwork a tiring Povetkin in the eighth and ninth only for Povetkin to connect with some good rights in the tenth. Hunter had a big eleventh. He hurt Povetkin inside and then drove Povetkin back scoring with a series of punches including a neck-snapping right cross. That gave Hunter a slight lead going into the last but he blew it there. Hunter fought like a man who thought he only needed to get through the last three minutes to win but that allowed Povetkin to do the better work and win the round. Scores 115-113 Hunter, 115-113 Povetkin and 114-114. The draw helps neither fighter but it looked the right result. At 40 and in the top ten of the IBF, WBA and WBC the most the Russian can hope for is one more title shot but that seems a long way away. Hunter showed he belongs in the heavyweight ranking but the extra 30lbs he has put on to get him there has came at the expense of some speed.

Hrgovic vs. Molina

Hrgovic scores kayo of Molina but is fortunate to get away with punches to the back of the head in all three rounds. He tracked the retreating Molina around the ring with Molina just skating around the ropes. Hrgovic connected with some powerful straight rights but with Molina ducking under his punches Hrgovic was landing to the back of Molina’s head throughout the round particularly just before the bell when Molina ducked lower and lower until he was kneeling on the canvas. No count but no warning for the punches to the back of the head. Hrgovic pushed a ducking Molina to the floor at the start of the second. Molina came alive striding forward throwing wide swinging rights. A number of them landed on Hrgovic’s head but the Croatian shook them off and landed a big right to the head and a left to the body that dropped Molina to his knees. Molina needed his mouthguard replaced which gave him an extra few seconds relief and he survived a couple more chopping punches to the back of his head before the bell. Molina tried a few wild swings in the third connecting with a couple. Hrgovic began to land some heavy punches and as Molina ducked low Hrgovic landed a chopping right to the back of Molina’s head and he went down and just failed to beat the count. The 27-year-old Croat retains the WBC International title with his eighth win by KO/TKO. He is showing improvements but his defence is anything but solid and he flirts with disqualification with those deliberate punches to the back of the head. At 37 and having only his second fight in two years Molina was no real test for Hrgovic.

Whyte vs. Wach

Whyte celebrates his emergence from the shadow of a possible ban with a points win over Pole Wach. Whyte took the fight at relatively late notice and he weighed a career highest. The 6’7 ½” Wach had a much longer reach then Whyte but from the first bell Whyte was quicker with his jab and able to get inside to attack Wach’s body and he punctuate a good first round with a heavy right to Wach’s head. Whyte was more accurate and outscored Wach in the second and third. Wach was getting through with jabs and an occasional body punch but Whyte was busier. Whyte connected with a heavy right in the fourth but there was the signs of a swelling by his right eye. Wach had a good fifth. He was getting through with his jab and landing some clubbing rights to Whyte’s head. Whyte was banging back but it was Wach’s round. Whyte took the next two rounds. He was throwing more and landing more than the big Pole. Wach was just too slow when coming forward allowing Whyte time and space to get his punches off first. The pace had never been fast but now it was down to a stroll. In the eighth after Whyte had done the better work early Wach finished strongly connecting with a right uppercut that seemed to stagger Whyte. Wach took the ninth as looked to have more left and he was marching forward digging to Whyte’s body. Whyte had saved something for the last round and he had the better of the exchanges with Wach the one looking more tired. Scores 97-93 twice and 98-93 for Whyte. He lost his No 1 rating with the WBC after information was leaked of a positive test before his fight with Oscar Rivas. However before this fight UKAD stated that the result “was consistent with an isolated contamination event and not doping”. So that effective cleared Whyte. I would have believed them if they had said it was a positive test and I believe them now in saying it effectively was not so there are good grounds for demanding the WBC put him back at No 1. Wach, 39, demonstrated his solid chin and his severe limitations having never won a big fight.

Majidov vs. Little

Majidov gets his second pro win with stoppage of Brit Little. Majidov shook Little in the first and it was all over in the second. A right sent Little headlong into the ropes and from there to the canvas. Little did well to beat the count but was shipping heavy punishment when the fight was halted. If amateur achievements are any guide then the 6’3” 33-year-old Azeri-born Russian, who fought under his real last name of Medzhidov in the amateurs, is a huge threat in the division. He was world champion in 2011 beating Erislandy, Ivan Dychko and on a 22-21 score Anthony Joshua. He took the gold medal again at the 2013 World Championships decisioning Cam Awesome, Magomed Omarov and Roberto Cammarelle and knocked out Dychko in the final then completed his hat-trick by capturing the gold at the 2017 Worlds. Additionally he was a bronze medal winner at the 2012 Olympics but did not get a medal in Rio losing to Dychko and walked away from boxing after the 2017 Championships. Four losses in a row for Little a member of the British Traveller community.

Pacheco vs. Saidi

Pacheco massacres poor Tanzanian Saidi. The Tanzanian had only the most basic of techniques and Pacheco was able to land left hooks to the body and right crosses to Saidi’s head. Somehow Saidi stayed on his feet. He was sent staggering by a right and Pacheco connected with a thunderbolt of a right which sent Saidi down flat on his back with no count needed. All over in 98 seconds. The 18-year-old 6’4” Pacheco who hails from Los Angeles has five first round wins but his first seven opponent had only 15 wins in total so lambs to the slaughter. Ninth inside the distance defeat for Saidi.

New York, NY, USA: Middle: Jermall Charlo (30-0) W TKO 7 Dennis Hogan (28-3-1). Super Bantam: Ryosuke Iwasa (27-3) W TKO 11Marlon Tapales (33-3). Middle: Chris Eubank Jr (29-2) W TKO 2 Matvey Korobov (28-3-1). Middle: Ronald Ellis (17-1-2,1ND) W PTS 10 Immanuwel Aleem (18-2-2). Bantam: Duke Micah (24-0) W PTS 8 Janiel Rivera (18-6-3). Feather: Cobia Breedy (15-0) W TKO 6 Titus Williams (9-3).

Charlo vs. Hogan

Round 1

Good first round for Hogan as he sped around Charlo probing with jabs and stepping in quickly with a bust of punches and then evading Charlo’s counters. The speed of his attacks allowed him to score with some hooks inside and he did enough to take the round.

Score: 10-9 Hogan

Round 2

Charlo upped his output in this round and did a better job of cutting off the ring. He stopped Hogan in his tracks with a jab and scored with some hooks inside. Hogan was still speeding around but his rushed attacks were wild.

Score: 10-9 Charlo TIED 19-19

Round 3

A close round. Hogan did good work with his jab and surprised Charlo with some of his quick attacks which were becoming cruder and cruder as he put his head down a flailed his arms but he was landing enough to take the round-just.

Score: 10-9 Hogan Hogan 29-28

Round 4

A left hook counter from Charlo put the charging Hogan over just seconds into the round. Hogan went down, did a somersault and came right back up to his feet to listen to the count. He did not seem to shaken and although Charlo landed a few more hard shots Hogan moved, jabbed and was in no real trouble in the rest of the round.

Score: 10-8 Charlo Charlo 38-37

Round 5

Charlo chased in this round. He scored with the occasional jab but did his best work when countering Hogan’s rushing attacks. Hogan was still circling the ring at a high speed then lunging in but there was no accuracy or power in his attacks.

Score: 10-9 Charlo Charlo 48-46

Round 6

Charlo was walking Hogan down throughout the round. He was finding the Irishman a difficult target but was again anticipating Hogan’s lunges and countering him with hooks. Hogan was holding instead of punching inside.

Score: 10-9 Charlo Charlo 58-55

Round 7

Charlo started the round connecting with a left hook and a right. Hogan backed along the ropes but Charlo stepped in with a left hook to the head sending Hogan sliding down the ropes to the canvas. Hogan made it to his feet but he was shaky and after a look into his eyes the referee waived the fight over.

The former IBF super welter champion was appointed WBC champion after Saul Alvarez was kicked upstairs to become the ridiculously labelled Franchise Champion. Obviously Charlo would like a fight with WBA champion Alvarez but would probably settle for a unification scarp against Gennady Golovkin. If neither of those options are available then his mandatory challenger Daniel Jacobs would be an attractive match. Australian-based Hogan really just a super welter was coming off a very creditable majority decision defeat against WBO super welter champion Jaime Munguia in April and this is his first inside the distance loss.

Iwasa vs. Tapales

Former IBF super bantamweight champion Iwasa wins the interim IBF title with late stoppage of former WBO bantamweight champion Tapales

Round 1

Both southpaw started cautiously. Tapales was coming in low with his jab getting under the taller Iwasa’s jab and he connected with a couple of lefts. Iwasa was short with his jab but also landed a left with Tapales just taking the round

Score: 10-9 Tapales

Round 2

Iwasa had his jab working in the second. He was pushing shots through the guard of Tapales from distance and not allowing Tapes to get inside to work. Tapales was having to reach with his punches and was mainly off target.

Score: 10-9 Iwasa TIED 19-19

Round 3

Tapales was bobbing and weaving his way inside and scoring with hooks from both hands. Iwasa managed to create some space and began to land with straight lefts; They banged heads a couple of times and then as they came together Iwasa’s head thudded onto the side of the head of the Filipino. Tapales dropped back and went down on one knee and immediately rebounded to throw a punch but the referee decided it was a punch from Iwasa that had caused Tapales to drop to one knee and gave a protesting Tapales a count. The y fought on equal terms for the rest of the round but it went down as a big round for Iwasa.

Score: 10-8 Iwasa Iwasa 29-27

Round 4

Tapales was swarming forward at the start of this one trying to get close and work to the body. Iwasa used his reach to probe and pierce the guard of Tapales and was following behind his jab with right crosses. Tapales just could not find a way past Iwasa’s jab.

Score: 10-9 Iwasa Iwasa 39-36

Official Scores: 39-36 Iwasa, 39-36 Iwasa, 39-36 Iwasa

Round 5

Tapales took this one. He was able to score with his own jab and then moving in to connect with hooks from both hands with a left hook the best punch he had landed so far. Iwasa upped his pace late driving a jab and a straight left through but the early work of Tapales gave him the edge.

Score: 10-9 Tapales Iwasa 48-46

Round 6

A dominant round for Iwasa. He kept Tapales on the back foot with his jab and kept dropping in long lefts. Tapales needed to be coming forward getting in close and scoring with hooks but he was reduced to some long, inaccurate swings and had a growing bump under his left eye.

Score: 10-9 Iwasa Iwasa 58-55

Round 7

Iwasa was pressing all the way. Again his jab was keeping Tapales on the back foot and off balance. He was also connecting with strong straight lefts and putting together some powerful combinations. Tapales landed a couple of hooks but often just threw and hoped.

Score: 10-9 Iwasa Iwasa 68-64

Round 8

A very one-sided round. Iwasa could not miss Tapales with the jab and driving rights. When Tapales tried to come forward Iwasa was meeting him with hooked counters and as Iwasa pinned Tapales against the ropes and bombed him with hooks and uppercuts a stoppage looked near with the swelling under the left eye of Tapales a growing threat.

Score: 10-9 Iwasa Iwasa 78-73

Official Scores 78-73 Iwasa, 77-74 Iwasa, 78-73 Iwasa

Round 9

Smart work from Tapales in this on. He was quicker to the punch at the start of the round putting together a couple of sharp combinations and sliding home some jabs. Iwasa just could not get on target with his jab as Tapales used quick footwork and upper body movement to frustrate Iwasa’s attacks.

Score: 10-9 Tapales Iwasa 87-83

Round 10

Iwasa was back on his jab in this low key round. Tapales managed to snap through some sneaky shots but Iwasa was walking him down and scoring with some telling left crosses and had Tapales under pressure at the bell.

Score: 10-9 Iwasa Iwasa 97-92

Round 11

After a cautious start to the round in response to a crisp right hook from Tapales Iwasa landed a left and two right hooks that rocked Tapales. He then he drilled Tapales with a straight left that dumped the Filipino on the floor. He was up at seven but when the referee asked him to take a couple of paces to the side he stumbled and the referee just waived his arms. Japan’s Iwasa, 29, just had height and reach advantages that Tapales could not match. With real champion Daniel Roman injured Iwasa will probably look for a title defence before facing Roman with a fight against IBF No 4 Cesar Juarez or a revenge against No 5 T J Doheny who alongside Shinsuke Yamanaka and Lee Haskins constitutes the three fighters to have beaten Iwasa. Filipino Tapales, 27, had won twelve in a row before this one including seven wins by KO/TKO in his last seven fights. He will have to rebuild if he is to get another title chance.

Eubank vs. Korobov

Eubank wins the vacant interim WBA middle title as Korobov is forced to retire with an injury to his left shoulder.

Round 1

A feeling out round. Eubank was on target early with his jab and Korobov was looking to draw the jab and then step in quickly to work inside. Close round but Eubank’s work with his jab just took it

Score: 10-9 Eubank

Round 2

Once again Eubank was jabbing and Korobov looking to counter. With just thirty seconds gone Korobov threw a left and then walked away from the action obviously in pain and clutching his left arm. He had injured his shoulder and was unable to continue so Eubank was declared the winner. Eubank is No 1 with the WBA but I can’t see the WBA ordering Saul Alvarez vs. Eubank and as WBA interim champion he won’t be made mandatory challenger by the WBC, IBF or WBO. At 36 time is running out for Korobov and he may be facing a long layoff with this injury so will slide back a bit in the queue for a title shot.

Ellis vs. Aleem

Ellis take the majority decision over Aleem to steady the ship after suffering his first loss as a pro. Ellis tried to take the fight to Aleem in the first but Aleem boxer cleverly and edged the round. Ellis kept forcing the fight over the second and third and had more success connecting with some crisp rights. Ellis outworked Aleem in the fourth to move in front but Aleem rebounded and finished the fifth with a strong attack. There were some fierce exchanges in the sixth and seventh with Ellis landing the heavier shots. Aleem got back into the fight with a strong attack in the eighth but Ellis swept the last two rounds and looked a clear winner. Scores 98-92 and 97-92 for Ellis and 95-95. Ellis dropped a majority decision to DeAndre Ware in February a result that cost him his world rating so this is an important first step on his rebuilding project. In recent times Aleem’s career has been a switchback as he is now 2-2-2 in his last six fights including a loss to Hugo Centeno and a draw with Matt Korobov

Micah vs. Rivera

Ghanaian Micah gets his second win of the year with unanimous decision against useful Puerto Rican Rivera. Micah had early success flooring Rivera with a right in the first. Micah took the second and then in an exciting third Rivera put Micah down only for Micah to fire back and floor Rivera. From there Micah was in control and went on to take the verdict. Scores 79-72, 78-72 and 77-74. The still undefeated former Commonwealth champion needs a big fight if he is to crash the ratings. . Rivera who has fought as low as minimumweight was coming of successive losses in matches against now WBO minimumweight champion Wilfredo Mendez and former WBC light flyweight champion Pedro Guevara.

Breedy vs. Williams

Breedy gets stoppage victory over Williams in an entertaining contest. Breedy had the better of the exchanges in the first and rocked Williams in the second. Williams banged back to clearly win the third with some heavy shots and floored Breedy in the fifth. Breedy saw out the round and then dropped Williams in the sixth to force the stoppage. Fifth inside the distance win for the 28-year-old Barbados-born Breedy but at 5’4” with a short reach he will struggle against some of the rated fighters. Williams had won his two fights this year but against low grade opponents.

Puebla, Mexico: Super Bantam: Emanuel Navarrete (30-1) W TKO 4 Francisco Horta (20-4-1). Super Fly: Jerwin Ancajas (32-1-2) W TKO 6 Miguel Gonzalez (31-3). Feather: Miguel Marriaga (29-3) W KO 6 Alfredo Mejia (14-3-3). Fly: Joebert Alvarez (20-2-2) W PTS 8 Luis Escobedo (0-7-1).

Navarrete vs. Horta

Navarrete disposes of undeserving challenger Horta inside four rounds in his fourth defence of his WBO title. .

Round 1

After the usual prodding with jabs Navarrete tried a couple of rights. His jab was stronger and Horta never committed to his jab. Navarrete was switching guards and already there was reddening by the left eye of Horta from a right from Navarrete.

Score: 10-9 Navarrete

Round 2

Navarrete cut loose in this one. He was firing long looping hooks and uppercut snapping Horta’s head back. He trapped Horta a in a corner and unloaded more hooks and uppercuts before backing off allowing Horta to come forward and throw some punches but without any power.

Score: 10-9 Navarrete Navarrete 20-18

Round 3

Navarrete was in cruise control as he was landing punches and then backing off and not pressing his attacks. That allowed Horta to come forward but he was too slow and lacked power. When Navarrete did get serious he was landing hard shots to head and body and it felt he could end this anytime he wanted to.

Score: 10-9 Navarrete Navarrete 30-27

Round 4

Navarrete decided to end it in the fourth. He came out firing hooks and uppercuts. A clash of heads stopped the action for a few seconds but no one was cut and Navarrete went back to business. He was pounding Horta with lefts and rights but Horta fired back hard. Navarrete forced Horta across the ring to the ropes and was bombarding him with punches as the referee stepped in to stop the fight. The 24-year-old “Cowboy” makes it 26 inside the distance victories and has 25 wins in a row. His mandatory challenger is Albert Pagara but I can’t see the Filipino bringing Navarrete’s reign to an end. Sanctioning bodies have to work with promoters but Horta’s No 3 rating from the WBO was disgraceful. He had fought only once in the previous fourteen months and in that fight in August he won an eight round majority decision over a fighter with a 8-3-2 record but even worse Horta had not been in a fight scheduled for ten round since 2015 but suddenly in the WBO October ratings he appeared at No 13. Where would they have hidden if Horta had suffered a serious injury? And if there had been a tragedy boxing would have also suffered,

Ancajas vs. Gonzalez

Filipino star Ancajas racks up the eighth defence of his IBF title with stoppage of game but outclassed Chilean Gonzalez

Round 1

Gonzalez decided to take the fight to Ancajas moving inside to trade body shots. Initially Ancajas scored from distance with long southpaw lefts but then stood and traded with Gonzalez and quickly showed he had more power and more accuracy but a determined Gonzalez did not back off.

Score: 10-9 Ancajas

Round 2

Gonzalez was coming forward in the second but without much success. Ancajas was spearing him with right jabs and straight lefts. When they stood and traded punches although Gonzalez connected with a few hooks Ancajas was hooking off the jab and digging home some wicked body shots.

Score: 10-9 Ancajas Ancajas 20-18

Round 3

Gonzalez landed a couple of hooks early but then a left from Ancajas sent him stumbling across the ring to the ropes and Ancajas piled in with a series of hooks and uppercuts. Gonzalez survived and moved inside trying to smother Ancajas attacks and fought back but Ancajas was the one landing the harder punches.

Score: 10-9 Ancajas Ancajas 30-27

Round 4

A quieter round as Gonzalez did not try to trade punches but settled for darting in throwing a couple of shots and getting out. Ancajas was happier when he did not have to go and look for Gonzalez so he did not press the fight but he again was the one doing the scoring

Score: 10-9 Ancajas Ancajas 40-36

Round 5

Gonzalez did much better in this round. He was scoring with counters and darting in with quick hooks. Ancajas was off target with some of his punches but he threw more and landed more.

Score: 10-9 Ancajas Ancajas 50-45

Round 6

Ancajas came storming out in this round taking the fight to Gonzalez inside and hooking to the body. Gonzalez was forced back and when he did move in a short left uppercut sent him reeling back from the action. Ancajas jumped on him showering him with punches. Gonzalez tried to hold but Ancajas wrestled him off and to the floor. It was not a knockdown but Gonzalez was very unsteady when he got up and deliberately backed into a corner and covered up until the referee stopped the fight. Ancajas extends his unbeaten run to 19 fights with his twenty-second win by KO/TKO. He has no mandatory challenger as the top two slots in the IBF ratings are vacant and fight with No 4 Donnie Nietes looks attractive. Gonzalez gave it a go but was in way over his head. He was also slipped into the ratings to legitimise the fight. In his case having just won a fight but having been stripped of the WBA Fedelatin title for not making the super fly limit!

Marriaga vs. Mejia

Marriaga is 0-3 in world title fights but he keeps hoping for a fourth shot and kept that hope alive with a win here. He needed to impress and he did so with a knockout in the sixth round. Marriaga was in front and it looked as though the fight might go the distance but a rib-bending left hook to the body in the sixth had Mejia writhing on the floor in agony and being counted out. The 33-year-old Colombian has failed in title challenges against Nicholas Walters, Vasyl Lomachenko and Oscar Valdez. He is No 6 with the WBO and No 8 with the WBC. He is seen as an acceptable level for a challenger but unlikely to win so those two factors might get him another shot. Mexican Mejia was 8-1-1 before this fight but Marriaga was a considerable step up from his other opponents.

Alvarez vs. Escobedo

Filipino southpaw Alvarez gets points decision over local Escobedo. The 30-year-old Alvarez went 14-0-1 before losing on points to Juan Francisco Estrada. He bounced back from that with a victory over 18-1-1 Jonathan Gonzalez but then suffered a devastating one round defeat against Miguel Cartagena and has struggled to impress since. He had only one fight in 2018 and this is his first fight for almost nine months but hopefully he will be more active. Escobedo did his duty by lasting the distance.

5 December

Costa Mesa, CA, USA: Super Light: Ismael Barroso (22-3-2) W PTS 12 Yves Ulysse (18-2). Middle: D’Mitrius Ballard (20-0-1,2ND) DREW 10 Yamaguchi Falcao (16-1-2,1ND). Middle: Jason Quigley (17-1) W KO 3 Abraham Cordero (13-5-2).

Ulysse vs. Barroso

Canadian Ulysse throws away any chance of a title shot with loss to Barroso. Ulysse made the better start being quicker and more accurate than Barroso. From the third southpaw Barroso picked up the pace and was getting his punches off first and taking the fight to Ulysse who was on the back foot but too slow with his counters. Ulysse was coming out of his corner in a positive manner but then promptly going on to the retreat allowing Barroso to swarm forward punching. Ulysse took the fight to Barroso in the sixth and did some useful work. Barroso’s punch output gave him the seventh and Ulysses, now showing a swelling under his left eye, flirted with disqualification after land a punch after the break call in the eighth. Barroso took the ninth and they both connected heavily in the tenth with Ulysse just taking it as Barroso appearing to tire. Barroso walked Ulysse down in the eleventh with Ulysse just not throwing enough punches and the Venezuelan was the one throwing and scoring in the last. Scores 115-113 twice and 117-111 with the last for me presenting the best picture of the fight. Barroso, 36, a former interim WBA champion had dropped out of the ratings after losses to Anthony Crolla, Isa Chanev and Batyr Akhmedov but resurrected his career with this win. Ulysse, 3, the WBO No 7 will have to go back a few steps.

Ballard vs. Falcao

In a fight that Ended as a majority draw Ballard remains undefeated and Falcao steadies his career after a loss last time out. Ballard jabbed and boxed well in a cautious first but Falcao did the scoring in the second and third drawing Ballard’s lead and countering and also unleashing a barrage of shots forcing Ballard to the ropes. Ballard did better over the middle rounds having a good seventh but these are two good technical fighters of comparable skill level so the rounds were close. Ballard had a good ninth but neither fighter did enough to deserve to take a tame tenth. Scores 95-95 twice and 97-93 for Ballard. The NABF title remains vacant but I don’t think this fight generated enough excitement for there to be raised voices calling for a return. Ballard looked to have a slight edge but too slight to be argued over and neither he nor Brazilian Falcao advanced nor harmed their career’s so they will be looking for a significant match next time out.

Quigley vs. Cordero

Quigley overwhelms Cordero for third round stoppage. Quigley had a much longer reach than the small Mexican southpaw but never used it effectively and instead tended to rush in with crude attacks. He did much better when he let Cordero get inside and stood and traded punches. After taking the first two rounds Quigley began to land with heavy rights in the third. He quickly beat down Cordero’s attempts to punch with him pinning Cordero against the ropes and unloading with both hands until with Cordero reeling under the barrage of punches the referee stopped the fight. First outing for former European Amateur champion Quigley since being stopped by Tureano Johnson in July. This was only the second fight in two years for Cordero.

New York, NY, USA: Super Feather: O’Shaquie Foster (17-2) W PTS 10 Alberto Mercado (16-4-1). Heavy: Stephen Shaw (13-0,1ND) W TKO 3 Gregory Corbin (15-3,1ND). Super Light: Mikkel LesPierre (22-1-1) W PTS 8 Roody Pierre Paul (16-6-2,1ND).

Foster vs. Mercado

Texan “Ice Water” Foster comfortably outboxes Mercado and protects his WBC No 8 rating. Foster was just too clever and too quick for Mercado. He constant found gaps for his jab and counters to the body. Mercado tried hard to hustle Foster out of his measured tactics but never really got a toe-hold in the fight. Body punches weakened Mercado and he had to survive a rocky seventh but was never really in trouble after that as Foster boxed his way to victory. Scores 99-91 twice and 98-92 for Foster. He was rewarded with his high WBC rating for winning the Silver title but has good victories over Frank de Alba, Jon Fernandez and Jesus Bravo. Southpaw Mercado has not yet lost inside the distance.

Shaw vs. Corbin

Shaw gats another inside the distance win as he halts Corbin in three rounds. The “Big Shot” from St Louis floored Corbin with a thunderous right in the first that sent Corbin down flat on his back. He made it to his feet. The ringside doctor climbed on the ring apron and walked to where the count was being administered waving his arms for the fight to be stopped. Even though he was standing right alongside Corbin the referee ignored the doctor and let the fight continue. Shaw handed out severe punishment in the second. In the third an uppercut followed by a heavy right sent Corbin back into the ropes and as Shaw pounded on him the referee jumped in to stop the fight. The 6’4” 27-year-old Shaw moves to ten wins by KO/TKO. As an amateur he won the National PAL Tournament in 2013. Curiously he also won at the US National Championships when they had two separate championships one for boxers with headgear-which Shaw won-and one without headgear which Cam Awesome won. Mainly low grade opposition so far but worth watching. Corbin was stopped inside a round by Filip Hrgovic in May.

LesPierre vs. Paul

In a clash of southpaws LesPierre just too clever for Canadian Paul. LesPierre was happy to go toe-to-toe with Paul where his better defensive work and sharp hooking gave him the edge all the way. Paul pressed hard but just could not figure a way to deal with the crafty upper body work of LesPierre. Scores 79-73 twice and 80-72 for LesPierre. The Trinidad-born LesPierre was having his first fight since losing on points against Maurice hooker in a challenge for the WBO title March. After a 7-0-2 streak it is now three losses in a row for Paul.

6 December

Sydney, Australia: Super Welter: Tim Tszyu (15-0) W TKO 4 Jack Brubaker (16-3-2). Super Feather: Bruno Tarimo* (25-2-1) W PTS 10 Nathaniel May (21-3). Cruiser: David Light (15-0) W TKO 3Trent Broadhurst (22-4). Super Bantam: Luke Boyd (9-0) W KO 1 Masing Warawara (3-2).

Tszyu vs. Brubaker

Outstanding performance from Tszyu as he dismantles Brubaker in four rounds. Brubaker launched himself at Tszyu in the first trying to blitz the young prospect. Tszyu just let the storm blow itself out and then took charge. He had Brubaker hurt with a body punch in the second and began to find the target with heavy rights to the head. Brubaker tried to match Tszyu in the exchanges in the third but Tszyu was again connecting with overhand rights trapping Brubaker in a corner and landing a big right to the head from which Brubaker did well to stay on his feet. In a brutal fourth using a straight arm to hold Brubaker on the ropes Tszyu landed a series of rights to the head. Brubaker managed to get off the ropes but a right uppercut sent him reeling back to the ropes and as Tszyu bombarded him with punches Jeff Fenech threw the towel into the ring to save his charge from more punishment. The 25-year-old Tszyu retains the WBO Global and IBO Australasian titles with his eleventh win by KO/TKO. He has beaten experienced Denton Vassell and ill-fated Dwight Ritchie and there is talk of a fight with the winner of the Michael Zerafa vs. Jeff Horn return contest which would be a tough test for the 25-year-old local. Second inside the distance defeat for Brubaker who was stopped in six rounds by Kris George for the Commonwealth title 2017.

Tarimo vs. May

Tanzanian Tarimo* (he boxed previously in Australia as Bruno Vifuaviwili but is now using his birth name) outworks and outpoints May in a mild upset. May’s better boxing saw him edge the first round but in a hotly contested second Tarimo rocked May early and just had the better of the exchanges. The Tanzania’s pressure saw him sweep the next three rounds. May worked some space for himself and countered well enough to take the sixth but looked to be tiring as the aggressive Tarimo clearly won the seventh and eighth. May dug deep and boxed and countered well to collect the ninth but Tarimo edged a close tenth. Scores 98-92 twice and 97-93 all for Tarimo. In action in Australia Tarimo has won and lost against Bilel Dib and outpointed Joel Brunker. He hit the road again in August travelling to Serbia where he beat local fighter Serif Gurdijeljac to win the IBF International title. May, 24, had put together a 16 bout winning run before being floored twice and outpointed by James Dickens for the IBF European title in July.

Light vs. Broadhurst

Light gets inside the distance win over experienced Broadhurst. After a close first round with Broadhurst probably just taking it he ran into serious trouble in the second. A right hook to the left side of Broadhurst’s head sent Broadhurst down. Broadhurst later stated that he had suffered a ruptured ear drum in training and this came back to haunt him. He was in serious trouble and floored later in the round. Only the bell saved him from a third knockdown as he was being punched through the ropes. Two more knockdowns in the third, both from rights to the left side of Broadhurst’s head had Broadhurst turning away and kneeling on the canvas and the fight was stopped. New Zealander Light retains the WBO Oriental title with his ninth inside the distance win. A former Commonwealth Games silver medal winner Light is No 14 with the IBF and a fight with unbeaten Australian Jai Opetaia would be big down there if it can be made. Broadhurst suffered a first round knockout against Dmitry Bivol when challenging for the secondary WBA title in 2017 and was stopped by Blake Caparello in 2018. He had scored two wins over modest opposition since then but needs to think about his future after this loss.

Boyd vs. Warawara

Boyd makes it five first round finishes in a row as he blows away Warawara in 96 seconds. The 32-year-old from Sydney represented Australia at the World Championships and the 2008 Olympics before turning pro in 2014. All of his wins have come by KO/TKO achieved in a total of less than 15 rounds but against low ability opposition. Warawara is from Vanuatu a nation of more than 80 islands in the South Pacific,

Singapore: Super Feather: Hamzah Farouk (10-0) W KO 4 Rey Kundimang (8-2-3). Super Feather: Muhamad Ridhwan (15-2) W TKO 5 Junny Salogaol (14-1-5).

Farouk vs. Kundimang

Singapore’s Farouk beats Indonesian teenager in four rounds to collect the OPBF Silver title which was vacant. Kundimang fought strongly to be competitive over the first three rounds but the harder punching of Farouk ended it in the fourth. Kundimang staged a fierce attack at the start of the round but then Farouk took over and bombarded Kundimang with chopping rights until he collapsed to his hands and knees and was counted out. Seventh win by KO/TKO for Farouk. After fighting in the amateurs from 2005 to 2013 Farouk was out of boxing for five years. Kundimang, 18, was 5-0-1 going in and held a version of the Indonesian title.

Ridhwan vs. Salogaol

Former IBO super bantam title challenger Ridhwan continues to put his career back on track with stoppage of Filipino Salogaol. Ridhwan dominated the fight and in the fifth drove Salogaol along the ropes landing to body and head. Salogaol was cut over the left eye and when the referee asked the doctor to inspect the cut the fight was over. Consecutive losses to Paulus Ambunda for the IBO title and to modest Filipino opposition in Landy Cris Leon knocked Ridhwan back a long way but he has made some progress with four wins.

Philadelphia, PA, USA: Welter: Mykal Fox (22-1) W PTS 8 John Arellano (10-2).

Fox makes good use of height and reach to decision Arellano. The 6’3 ½” Maryland southpaw was quicker and more mobile than Texan Arellano popping him with his jab and pivoting and shifting to dodge Arellano’s attacks. Fox constantly got his punches off first but is not a power puncher so Arrellano kept coming and running onto straight left counters, Fox’s best punch. Late in the fifth Fox landed a straight left to the body followed by a right to the head and when Arellano missed with a counter he spun off balance and almost went down but used his glove to stay up. He was given a count but was not hurt. Fox continued to boss the action to the final bell. Scores 80-71 twice and 78-73 for Fox. Third win in a row for Fox after losing on points to unbeaten Uzbek Shohjahon Ergashev in February. Not sure how far “The Professor will go as his lack of power is a distinct drawback. Arellano had won his last seven fights six by KO/TKO but he was just too slow to threaten Fox.

7 December

Montreal, Canada: Super Middle: David Lemieux (41-4) W PTS 10 Maksym Bursak (35-6-2). Heavy: Arslanbek Makhmudov (10-0) W TKO 1Samuel Peter (38-9). Heavy: Simon Kean (18-1) W TKO 10 Siarhei Liakhovich (27-8). Super Welter: Sadriddin Akhmedov (11-0) W KO 7 Jose Villalobos (12-6-2). Super Light: Mathieu Germain (18-1-1) W PTS 8 Gilberto Meza (11-9-1). Super Middle: Lexson Mathieu (8-0) W TKO 8 Rolando Paredes (16-9-2).

Lemieux vs. Bursak

Lemieux’s move up to super middle proves a hazardous one as he has to climb off the canvas twice to get the split decision. In his first fight in almost fifteen months the rust showed on Lemieux. In the opening round A right from Bursak shook Lemieux and another right sent him sprawling to the canvas and he had to survive a big effort from Bursak to make it to the bell. Lemieux steadied himself and was clawing his way into the fight outscoring Bursak over the next three rounds only to be floored again in the fifth Bursak staggered Lemieux and then exploded with barrage of punches until Lemieux dropped to the floor. He beat the count but another 10-8 round put him behind on all three cards. Knowing he was behind Lemieux forced his way back into the fight by dropping Bursak in the sixth to put himself one point in front on the cards. Now It was Bursak’s turn to fight back and he took the seventh and eighth. They battled hard over the last two rounds with Lemieux having a slight edge to convince two of the judges he had done enough to deserve the decision. Scores 94-93 twice for Lemieux and 94-93 for Bursak. With the 30-year-old former IBF champion having knocked out Gary O’Sullivan in the first round of their bout in September last year effectively Lemieux had had less than three minutes of ring time in the last seventeen months so some rust was expected but it was not an impressive showing by Lemieux and the two knockdown are a bad sign. Ukrainian Bursak, 35, has lost in shots at the IBO and WBO super middle titles but an eight round majority draw against a 10-6 opponent last year showed he was no longer a top flight competitor.

Makhmudov vs. Peter

Easy night for Makhmudov as he stops oldie Peter in143 seconds. Makhmudov connected with an overhand right and then drove Peter to the ropes and down under a barrage of punches. Peter managed to beat the count. Makhmudov then shook him with a right uppercut and another right to the head sent Peter stumbling into a corner and the referee stopped the fight. Makhmudov retains the NABF title. All ten of his wins have come by KO/TKO talking him less than 19 rounds in total and including seven first round endings. The management of the 30-year-old 6’5 ½” “Russian Lion”, has offered $20 million to the winner of Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II Makhmudov will have to beat better opposition than the than the 39-year-old Nigerian if he wants to be taken seriously

Kean vs. Liakhovich

Kean just too young and too powerful for ancient Liakhovich. Kean showed some improvement in his mobility and a slightly tighter defence but Liakhovich was no kind of test. The Belarusian was too slow to ever pose a threat and his low work rate allowed Kean to boss the fight. None of Kean’s fights had gone past the eighth round so it was a new experience going into the tenth and he finished the fight convincingly. A right cross stunned Liakhovich and Kean took him to a corner and was bombarding him with punches to force the stoppage. Kean wins the vacant WBC International Silver title. He now has 17 wins by KO/TKO and has reversed his only loss but his defence is likely to let him down against any quality opposition. A very cynical piece of matching here. Certainly Liakhovich had gone the distance with Andy Ruiz and one judge had turned in a 96-94 card for that fight but this was the 43-year-old Liakhovich’s first fight for over two years and only his second in five years.

Akhmedov vs. Villalobos

Akhmedov finished Argentinian Villalobos in the seventh. Akhmedov was generally in control of the rough contests littered with some illegal work from both fighters. He slowly punched the resistance out of Villalobos before obliterating him in the seventh. He scored with a left to the body and then exploded a thunderous right to the head that sent Villalobos down and out. The 21-year-old from Kazakhstan makes it ten wins by KO/TKO. He is an outstanding prospect having won gold at the World Youth Championships and at a number of international tournaments. He is one of eight children and his good luck talisman is a pair of gloves given to him by Roy Jones. One to follow. Second loss by KO/TKO for Villalobos.

Germain vs. Meza

Germain eases his way back into the winning column with comprehensive victory over Mexican Meza. Having lost his unbeaten tag in his last fight Germain’s team were taking no chances and he was able to win this one all the way. He showed more aggression than in recent fights and Meza never really got into the fight. Scores 80-72 twice and 79-73 for Germain. He will need to be matched carefully after the kayo loss to Uriel Perez in September. Meza is now 0-3 in fights in Canada with the losses all being on points.

Mathieu vs. Paredes

Mathieu comes through a good learning fight and wins his first title as he halts tough Mexican Paredes in the last round. Once again the young Canadian showcased some sharp skills dominating the fight before punctuating his performance with an impressive finish with two knockdowns in the last round including a spectacular five-punch combination. The 20-year-old Canadian wins the vacant NABF Junior title and with his title winning exploits in the amateurs and his seven wins by KO/TKO as a pro he looks the most exciting Canadian prospect but how good he is will only become clear after he takes on better opposition. Paredes is 0-3 in Canada with the other two losses coming on points against unbeaten Canadian-based Kazaks.

Torrelavega, Spain: Super Welter: Sergio Garcia (31-0) W PTS 12 Fouad El Massoudi (17-12). Feather: Kiko Martinez (40-9-2) W PTS 10 Alex Cazares (16-11).

Garcia vs. El Massoudi

Fighting in his home town Garcia outpoints French challenger El Massoudi in the third defence of his European title. Garcia was much the better technical boxer. The skilful Spaniard knew that El Massoudi lacked punching power so he spent more time trading inside with El Massoudi than was expected but both inside and at distance he bossed the action going in front on all three cards over the first four rounds with the cards reading 40-36 twice and 39-37. El Massoudi marched forward aggressively throughout the middle rounds and again Garcia chose to outfight El Massoudi inside using El Massoudi’s own tactics on him to extend his lead and the champion was in front 79-73 on two of the judges’ cards and up 78-74 on the third. El Massoudi had a little more success over the closing third as Garcia’s output dropped but the tall champion’s clever boxing still gave him the edge and at the end of twelve rounds Garcia had shown how wide the gap was between himself and a strong but limited challenger. Scores 118-110 twice and 117-111for Garcia. The champion is rated No 3 by the WBC and will be hoping to either get a straight shot at the winner of the Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo title fight later this month or go into an eliminator with WBC No 3 Erickson Lubin. Twelve months ago Garcia was relatively unknown and underappreciated but wins over 27-1-1 Maxime Beaussire, 15-0 Ted Cheeseman and 29-4 Siarhei Rabchanka have brought his name to the fore in Europe but these are not world rated fighters so he has not yet measured himself against the best. Former French champion El Massoudi, 32, had earned his title chance with wins over 19-0 Patryk Szymanski and 26-3 Gennady Martirosyan but was outclassed here.

Martinez vs. Cazares

Former IBF super bantam champion Martinez returns with a win in his first fight since being stopped on a cut against WBC champion Gary Russell in May. Martinez was forcing the fight over the first three rounds with Cazares willing to stand and exchange shots. From the third Cazares decided to try to slow the pace by moving more and Martinez was having trouble connecting with any meaningful punches. Martinez upped the pace over the closing rounds with Cazares tiring rapidly and spitting out his mouthguard a few times to get some respite as Martinez rolled on to the unanimous decision. The man from Valencia is No 4 with the EBU so a challenge for the European title might be in the future for Martinez. Cazares has yet to lose inside the distance going the full route against Karim Guerfi, Paul Butler and recent IBF title challenger Sofiane Takoucht

Vienna, Austria: Light Heavy: Mansur Elsaev (13-0) W RTD 8 Reagan Dessaix (18-23). Elsaev collects the vacant WBC Asia belt as Australian Dessaix retires after the eighth round. Dessaix at 6’3” was much taller and had a big edge in reach. Elsaev used powerful aggression to pressure Dessaix all the way. It was a tough, close battle. Elsaev floored Dessaix in the fifth but Dessaix rebounded to take the sixth. From there Elsaev dominated taking the seventh and flooring Dessaix with a right to the head and a left uppercut in the eighth with Dessaix not coming out for the ninth. Austrian champion Elsaev gets his eleventh win by KO/TKO and takes his biggest scalp so far. Australian champion Dessaix had won twelve of his last thirteen fights with the loss in there being a on a controversial decision against Blake Caparello.

Qingdao, China: Middle: Ainiwaer Yilixiati (17-1) W TKO 2 Betuel Ushona (36-10-1). Yilixiati crushes sliding veteran Ushona in two rounds. Yilixiati chased hard trying to close this out on the first but Ushona survived. Yilixiati put Ushona on the canvas twice in the second. Both knockdowns came from heavy rights plus some follow-up punches with the referee ending the fight after the second knockdown. The tough, aggressive Yilixiati makes it seven wins in a row. His only defeat was on points against Australian Jayde Mitchell in Melbourne in 2017. Namibian Ushona is 37, just in it for the money now and this is his fifth loss in a row in fights on the road.

Argentan, France: Super Bantam: Thomas Barbier (10-20-1) W PTS 10 Anthony Buquet (15-9-3). Barbier wins the vacant French title with a split decision over fellow-veteran Buquet in a fight that was tight all the way. Barbier was giving away lost of height and reach to the 5’7” Barbier but his constant attacks brought him the win. Scores 97-93 twice for Barbier and 97-93 for Buquet. Nice to see the 36-year-old Barbier win the national title after a ten year career. He appears to be flourishing late as he is 7-3 in his last 10 contests. Buquet, 39, also a ten year veteran, has moved up and down the weights having challenged for the French flyweight title, won the French featherweight title, won the WBC Mediterranean belt at super bantam and challenged twice for the EU bantam title.

Tokyo, Japan: Super Feather: Joe Noynay (18-2-2) TEC DRAW 5 Kenichi Ogawa (24-2,1ND). Super Feather: Kosuke Saka (20-5) W TKO 6 Masaru Sueyoshi (19-2-1).

Noynay vs. Ogawa

A lot of blood spilt here as both fighters suffer severe cuts before the fight is halted in the fifth and goes to the cards which add up to a split draw. Both scored well in the first Ogawa with his jab and Noyna with southpaw straight lefts. The blood began to flow in the second. Noynay was cut over his left eye in a clash of heads but passed doctor’s inspection. It was Ogawa’s turn in the third as he suffered a bad cut over his right eye and although the vertical cut was situated so the blood affected his vision he was also allowed to continue. After Noynay was cut over his right eye in the fifth the fight was halted . Score 48-47 Noynay, 49-46 Ogawa and 48-48 so Noynay retains the WBC Asia Pacific title. Winning this fight was supposed to open the door for drugs cheat Ogawa to challenge for the IBF title. He had outpointed Tevin Farmer for the title in December 2017 but tested positive for a banned substance and was out for fourteen months. When he returned the IBF reinstated him into their top five and after two wins over low grade opposition he is now their top rated boxer at No 3 (positions 1 and 2 are vacant ) which just does not seem right for a cheat to be treated so generously. Filipino Noynay had won his last six fights and was No 6 with the WBO.

Saka vs. Sueyoshi

Saka wins the Japanese title with stoppage of champion Sueyoshi. This fight was to have taken place earlier in September but was postponed due to Sueyoshi suffering a foot injury. He must be regretting it ever took place. Saka took charge of the action immediately with strong attacks that saw him rock Sueyoshi in the first on his way to capturing the opening three rounds. Sueyoshi did a little better in the fourth with some useful body punches but was cut over the left eye by a punch. Although his aggression cooled somewhat Saki took the fifth and at that stage was in front on the three cards on scores of 49-46 twice and 50-45.Saka wound up the pressure in the sixth connecting with series of punches driving Sueyoshi to a corner and pounding the champion until the referee stopped the fight. Third time lucky for Saki as he had lost in fights for the Japanese featherweight title and to Joe Noynay for the WBO Asia Pacific title. Sueyoshi was unbeaten in his last 17 fights and was making the fifth defence of the national title.

Naucalpan. Mexico: Light: Jovanni Straffon (21-3-1) W TKO 10 Carlos Cardenas (24-16-1). Straffon comes from behind to win by late stoppage. Mexican-based Venezuelan Cardenas had used his greater experience to build a good lead with the accuracy of his punching too much for Saffron. He was just seconds away from victory when Saffron unleashed a thunderous right hook to the jaw that put Cardenas down. He climbed to his feet but with Saffron showering Cardenas punches and nothing coming the other way the referee stopped the fight with just twenty seconds remaining. The 26-year-old southpaw from Torreon adds a thirteenth inside the distance win to his total and gets his seventh win on the trot. Cardenas came so close to a win but instead is 3-8 in his last eleven.

Mashantucket, CN, USA: Light Heavy: Peter Manfredo (42-7-1) W TKO 4 Milton Nunez (37-23-1). Manfredo gets hi s second win in two weeks as he stops Nunez in four rounds. Nunez, 40, has reached the stage where he needs protection from himself. He was competitive in the first round but then just soaked up punishment. In the fourth he was stumbling and reeling under punches from Manfredo when his corner thankfully tossed a towel into the ring. The 39-year-old Manfredo turned pro nineteen years ago. He won his first 21 fights before being beaten in the “The Contender” reality show. He won the IBO belt but lost in title fights to Joe Calzaghe and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and then had only one fight in six years before returning with a win on 23 November this year. Now 18 losses by KO/TKO for Nunez who was 21-1-1 until being obliterated on a first round kayo by Gennady Golovkin for the interim WBA title in 2010.

Ekaterinburg, Russia: Aleksei Egorov (10-0) W PTS 10 Serhiy Radchenko (7-5). Super bantam: Mukhammad Shekhov (7-0) W PTS 10 Aron Juarez (15-7-3).

Egorov vs. Radchenko

Egorov wins every round against Radchenko. It looked as though Egorov might add to his tally of inside the distance wins when he floored Radchenko with a big right in the first but the Ukrainian is an accomplished survivor and Egorov had to settle for a points victory. Scores 100-89 on the three cards for Egorov. He has wins over Lateef Kayode and Thomas Oosthuizen and is ranked No 12 by the WBC. Radchenko is 1-5 in his last 6 outings but has always lasted the full distance even in losing to Krzys Glowacki and Ruslan Fayer.

Shekhov vs. Juarez

Uzbek southpaw Shekhov outpoints fellow southpaw Juarez to pick up the vacant WBA Inter-Continental title. As usual for Nicaraguan’s fighting in Europe Juarez proved hard to put away but was never really competitive. Scores 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92 for Shekhov who was in his first ten round contest. First fight outside Nicaragua for Juarez.

San Francisco, Argentina: Light: Jose Acevedo (13-0-1) W TKO 2 Lucas Montesino (7-2-1). Super Feather: Fabricio Bea (15-0-1) W TKO 1 Silvio Arano (7-5-1). Light: Hector Sarmiento (21-1) W PTS 6 Cesar Perez (5-16-3).

Acevedo retains the Argentinian title and adds the South American belt to his collection. In front of his home town supporters he rolled over Montesino with ease. A left hook floored Montesino in the opening round and he continued to punish Montesino in the second until a big right shook Montesino badly and his corner threw in the towel to save their man. Acevedo was making the second defence of the national title and gets win No 8 by KO/TKO. Montesino, really just a prelim fight was badly overmatched.

Bea vs. Arano

Bea racks up another inside the distance victory with first round stoppage of Arano. Bea does not do decisions. He took Arano to the ropes and pinned him there unloading with heavy hooks from both hands until Arano slumped to the floor. Arano managed to rise but the towel came flying in and the fight was over. All of the South American champion’s wins have come by KO/TKO and he averages less than three rounds per fight. Former Argentinian bantamweight title challenger Arano was having his first fight for two years.

Sarmiento vs. Perez

Just a Christmas money fight for Sarmiento as the Argentinian champion eased his way to a unanimous decision. Scores 60-54 ½ twice and 59 ½ -56 ½ for “Little Bird”. His only loss was on a technical decision in a fight that had hardly got started. Perez has won only two of his last eighteen fights.

Fight of the week (Significance): Anthony Joshua’s win over Andy Ruiz has already got the rumour mill going about who and where he will fight next and revives the hope of a fight with either Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury

Fight of the week (Entertainment): David Lemieux and Maksym Bursak traded knockdowns over ten entertaining rounds and Mike Hunter vs. Alex Povetkin kindle plenty of interest. .

Fighter of the week: Anthony Joshua as he faces down his ghosts and regains his titles.

Punch of the week: An overhand right from Stephen Shaw that floored Greg Corbin was special with honourable mention to the right cross from Sadriddin Akhmedov that starched Jose Villalobos and the right from Diego Pacheco that flattened Selemani Saidi

Upset of the week: Nothing jumps out-perhaps Ismael Barroso decisioning Yves Ulysse

Prospect watch: Former World Youth Champion 21-year-old Sadriddin Akhmedov from Kazakhstan is 11-0 with 10 wins by KO/TKO so keep an eye on his progress

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.