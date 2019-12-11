Tim Tszyu wants big fights in Russia, America in 2020

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

World-rated junior middleweight Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) says he is “100 per cent” ready to challenge newly minted interim WBO champion Patrick Teixeira 31-1 (22) in 2020.

The 25-year-old Tszyu easily account for Jack Brubaker 16-3-2 (8) earlier this month, stopping him in four rounds in Sydney when the towel came in.

Brazilian southpaw Teixeira, 28, overcame cuts under both eyes to pick up the vacant WBO belt with a thrilling unanimous decision victory over Carlos Adames 18-1 (14) in Las Vegas one week earlier.

Tszyu was being scouted as a potential opponent for Adames but now has his sights set on Teixeira.

“That’s what will get me back training real quick if I hear something like that,” he said to The Leader.

“I’m just growing as a fighter, I believe – my maturity and patience and my boxing IQ.”

After cleaning out the domestic competition at 154-pounds this year – including victories over Joel Camilleri and the late Dwight Ritchie – Tszyu is keen to showcase his skills overseas.

“I’d love to fight in Russia – that’s been my dream – and America,” Tszyu said.

“I want to be a world champion, I want to represent Australia and Russia on a global scale.”

Tszyu has previously called out Michael Zerafa and Jeff Horn, but admits those fights may not become a reality as he zeroes in on a world title shot.

“I would love to fight the winner of that fight but, then again, I want the world title; I want the international belts,” Tszyu said.

No-one is more aware of the sacrifices required to be a successful boxer than Tszyu, who grew up watching his famous father Kostya go through gruelling training camps to become the undisputed junior welterweight champion of the world.

“This sport is brutal, it’s a sport that you have to respect and it’s not for everyone,” Tszyu said.

“I was lucky that I was brought up in a life where I understood that from birth.”

