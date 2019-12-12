Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 Betting Preview 

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Wilder vs Fury 2 Betting Preview

The biggest heavyweight fight of 2020 is already set. On February 22nd in Las Vegas, Nevada, Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO) will take on Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) in the highly anticipated rematch of their 2018 split decision draw.

The odds for the rematch slightly favor Fury according to My Top Sportsbooks, who know how to pick only the best sites to bet with and the consensus moneyline has Fury as a 10/13 favorite and Wilder as a 21/20 underdog.

See Also

The first go-around was a tale of two fights. Fury won the early portions, landing his jab with regularity and controlling the ring. But Wilder acclimatized himself and surged in the later portions. He put Fury on the mat in the 9th round and then again in the 12th with a massive shot that sent Fury’s head bouncing off the canvas.

Everyone in the building assumed the fight was over, yet the Briton somehow got up and finished the round.

The compubox stats tell a fairly accurate picture of how the 12 rounds played out: Fury landed more punches (84 to 71) and connected at a higher rate (25.7% to 16.5%), but Wilder was the much busier man when it comes to power punches thrown (182 to 104).

The compubox stats may say that Fury landed more power shots (38 to 31) but, in reality, Wilder did significantly more damage. Fury’s punches never really stunned or bothered the American. While they kept him at bay and scored points, Wilder was still fresh in the latter stages precisely because Fury’s punches hadn’t slowed him down.

Yet, the odds for the rematch favor Fury, and that’s not unreasonable.

Fury has proven exceptionally hard to hit over his 30-fight career. Standing 6’9 with an 85-inch reach, he is incredibly nimble for a man his size. His head movement and defensive savvy invoke the likes of Pernell Whittaker and other Lilliputians. He couples his top-flight defense with an effective jab that he can land at long distance with his 85-inch reach.

Wilder is an absolute mauler who can floor any opponent – all but one of his 42 wins have come by stoppage. But, if the second fight is at all like the first, a Wilder win hinges on landing flush with his best shot, perhaps more than once.

Possible? Certainly. Likely? Not exactly.

No matter which fighter has his hand raised at the end, the first fight promises a thrilling sequel. Stay tuned for more information on how and when to watch as the details are finalized.

Read more articles about: Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.