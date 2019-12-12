Vergil Ortiz Jr gunning for 15th straight knockout against Brad Solomon

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr 14-0 (14) is looking to keep his perfect record intact when he meets Brad Solomon 28-1 (9) at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night.

Ortiz kicked off the year in style by defeating Jesus A Valdez Barrayan in January. He followed that victory with two more dazzling performances — a vicious knockout of Mauricio Herrera in May and a sixth-round KO over Antonio Orozco in his home state of Texas in August.

The 21-year-old looks to cap off 2019 with another highlight-reel finish and keep the momentum going for an even bigger 2020.

“Everything is going as it should be,” Ortiz said. “I’ve seen Brad Solomon’s record. I’ve seen that he’s beaten Adrian Granados and Ray Robinson, so you have to be pretty skilled to beat people like them.

“I don’t know how this fight ends, but you can all expect a great fight.”

Solomon will be stepping back in the ring for the first time since April of 2018. The 36-year-old had a stellar start to his career, winning his first 26 fights before dropping a split decision to Konstantin Ponomarev in 2016.

Solomon has gone on to win back-to-back bouts against David Bency and Paddy Gallagher. A win over one of the guys viewed as the future of the sport will put Solomon in prime position to get a crack at the welterweight title in the future.

“Vergil Ortiz Jr. is a great young prospect,” Solomon said. “It’s going to be a good matchup. I’ve been out of the ring for about a year, so I have to come back and beat this young fighter. I have to show everyone in the welterweight division that I’m still here.”

