Louisa Hawton wants Fabiana Bytyqi after show-stealing performance on Jermall Carnlo-Dennis Hogan undercard

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Interim WBC atomweight champion Louisa ‘Bang Bang Lulu’ Hawton 10-2 (5) says she is prepared to travel to the Czech Republic to face full WBC champion Fabiana Bytyqi 15-0-1 (5) in the new year.

Hawton stole the show with her all-action slugfest against Lorraine Villalobos 4-3 (2) on the Jermall Charlo versus Dennis Hogan undercard form Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York last Saturday night, climbing off the canvas in the middle rounds to outpoint the 23-year-old American by scores of 95-94 on all three judges’ cards.

The 34-year-old Australian said spending the past year on the sidelines hindered her performance but made the fight more exciting for the fans.

See Also

“Honestly, the year layoff and an injured right hand going in certainly didn’t help, but it only gets better from here,” Hawton told Fightnews.

“Elvis [Grant Phillips] and I worked on so many things in camp, but on fight night, my timing and distance was so off, so I just went to war and thank God, got the win.”

Hawton said she will take a break over the holiday season to spend some time with her two children before plotting her next move.

“Right now, I just want to switch off and spend some quality time over the holidays with my kids Eli and Estelle and then Elvis and I will figure out next steps,” she said.

“I’m a two-time world champion in two weight divisions and the goal is to win world titles in four divisions 102-112.”

A trip to the Czech Republic to face Bytyqi won’t be the first time Hawton has fought for a world championship on the road.

Three years ago, she travelled to Japan where she outpointed previously undefeated Kei Takenaka to claim the vacant WBO junior flyweight belt.

Hawton says she doesn’t care too much which division she competes in.

“[Next I would like to] unify the 102-pound atom title with Fabiana Bytyqi and then move up to 105 or back to 108, [there’s a] lot of exciting fights there for me [like] Seniesa Estrada,” she said.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.