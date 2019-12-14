Vergil Ortiz Jr keeps his knockout streak alive with fifth-round knockout of Brad Solomon

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Leading welterweight prospect Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) kept his immaculate record intact with fifth-round knockout of Brad ‘King’ Solomon 28-2 (9) at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night.

The 21-year-old hotshot had the more experienced Solomon on the floor three times during the fight, including from a hard jab in the fourth frame and twice more in the fifth. The official time of the stoppage was 2:22.

Ortiz showed patience in the early rounds as he looked to establish his jab and work in right hands where he could as he tried to figure his opponent out.

See Also

Solomon was defensively minded during the first two rounds but did manage to enjoy some success in the third when he picked up his workrate to connect with the occasional right cross. Ortiz remained in control but clearly had to think his way through the round.

“I got to give him some credit,” said Ortiz after the fight. “He was pretty difficult to figure out. He kept me at bay and really made me use my brain in there.

“I had to figure out the range. I just had to use my smarts, figure out when was the right time to throw a punch.”

Ortiz kept increasing the pressure with each round, dropping Solomon to the canvas with a jab late in the fourth.

The fifth-round saw Ortiz batter Solomon with right hands until he took a knee. Solomon beat the count but was given little reprieve from Ortiz, who jumped back on his wounded foe to land a brace of left hooks to the body that sent him to the deck for the third and final time in the fight.

It was the first time Solomon, who had been out of the ring since April last year, had been stopped in his 30-fight pro career.

“He let his guard down thinking I was going to chase after him. I did and he went down,” said Ortiz.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.