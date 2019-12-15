George Kambosos Jr targeting Vasiliy Lomachenko, Teofimo Lopez after win over Mickey Bey

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated lightweight George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) scored the biggest win of his career when he outpointed former IBF 135-pound champion Mickey Bey 23-3-1 (11) at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old Australian, who was competing on the undercard of the WBO welterweight title fight between Terence Crawford and Egidijus Kavaliauskas, cemented his status as a genuine contender with the 97-92, 96-93 and 94-95 split decision win.

Kambosos took a sizable step up in class to fight Bey and only got stronger as the rounds progressed. In the 10th and final round he punctuated the victory by dropping Bey, 36, with a right uppercut.

“Bey has been in some really big fights and he’s been at the top of boxing, where I’m going,” IBF number three and WBO number five Kambosos told News Corp ahead of the fight.

“That’s why we picked him. We wanted a name like this. This is his make or break fight, as it is mine. This is my acid test.

“Whatever he brings to the table, we’re ready for. This is my American coming out party, and this will be his retirement party.

“There is a lot on the line.”

If Teofimo Lopez 14-0 (11) dethrones reigning IBF champion Richard Commey 29-2 (26) tonight, Kambosos sees himself securing a world title opportunity against the Brooklyn hotshot in the new year.

The Sydneysider has also been open about his desire to face WBC, WBA and WBO champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10).

“Bob Arum is Lomachenko’s promoter and he is the promoter of Sunday’s fight, so it all hinges on the statement we make,” Kambosos explained.

“We’re on this card for a reason. Everything has been put here to create even more interest and those opportunities could be there, if we do the business against Bey and look great.

“I’m ready to bring real boxing back to Australia. They know I’m a real fighter, a real contender.

“If Commey is to win, I’ll probably go to Lomachenko, but if Commey is to lose, there’s a big chance me and Lopez get it on next.

“There’s a big chance Bob moves his fighters around, he either says he’s going to take Lomachenko to Australia or I fight Lopez. Either way, a world title will be next.”

