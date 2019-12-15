Ronald Ellis to target WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo in 2020

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Ronald Ellis 17-1-2 (11) is targeting a world title shot against WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) in 2020.

The 30-year-old from Lynn, Massachusetts, delivered an impressive performance to comfortably outpoint Immanuwel Aleem 18-2-2 (11) over 10 rounds at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on December 7 in what was intended to be his middleweight debut.

The fight, which took place on the undercard of Charlo’s title defence against Dennis Hogan, was scheduled to take place at 160-pounds before it a revised up to 165-pounds when Aleem couldn’t make weight.

“I saw [Charlo vs Hogan] of course. I thought Charlo did his thing. He’s a great fighter, strong, but he did what he’s supposed to do,” said Ellis to The Grueling Truth.

“Because Hogan was coming up in weight you know, he was the smaller man. With that being said, I’m as big if not bigger than Charlo and we can get it on.

“I feel like I’m right there with him and the top guys, so we can call them out, but I feel like that in between my next couple of fights, I want to see one of them. We want to see all of them.”

Ellis says he sees holes in Charlo’s game but is reluctant to give too much away.

“Man, I don’t want to give you too much detail, but I think he loads up on his punches too much, always tries to hurt you,” he said.

“I’m a beautiful boxer, I’m just getting back to my groove, getting better. Punches in bunches, he tries with one shot, we’ve just got to work. It will be a dog fight and I love that.”

Ellis is aiming for four fights next year as he positions himself for a world title shot.

“I want to beat Charlo by the end of next year and I’ve just got to prove it. I’m just coming in off a layoff and I’m only going to get better,” he said.

“I’m going to keep busy, jump back in the ring in February, whoever they give me, I just want to stay busy.

“By the end of the year next year I definitely want the big fights with one the top guys.”

