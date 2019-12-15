Teofimo Lopez annihilates Richard Commey in two rounds to claim IBF lightweight crown

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) announced his arrival on the world stage with a stunning second-round knockout of Richard ‘RC’ Commey 29-3 (26) to claim the IBF lightweight championship at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night.

In what was widely expected to be a tough test for Lopez, the 22-year-old had little trouble with the hard-hitting and durable Commey, dropping him with a crunching right hand and finishing him off with a barrage of shots that forced referee David Fields to step in and stop the carnage at 1:13 of round number two.

After a closely contested opening round that largely consisted of both fighters trying to establish range with their jabs, Lopez buzzed the 32-year-old Bronx-based Ghanaian was a lead left hook.

See Also

Moments later, both boxers went to throw lead right hands. Lopez’s blow got there first, buckling the legs of Commey who was quickly to his feet before staggering and falling back to the canvas.

The champion was able to beat the count, but the fight wouldn’t last much longer as Lopez jumped on his wounded foe and unleashed a two-fisted fusillade to the body and head until the fight was waved off.

It was the first time Commey had been stopped in his 32-bout pro career.

“I’m at a loss for words right now. This a dream come true,” Lopez said. “(Commey) is a bad man. His shot could’ve done the same to me if he hit me with that shot.

“I think everyone was looking forward to this fight for that reason. It was always going to be an explosive fight.”

An interested observer at ringside was WBC, WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) who said he would be happy to face Lopez next year now that he had a belt.

“Yes, of course. Now he’s a world champion, welcome to my club and I’ll see you in April,” Lomachenko said.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.