Tyson Fury splits from trainer Ben Davison two months ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch

With his rematch against Deontay Wilder looming, Tyson Fury has split from his trainer Ben Davison.

The shock news come just two months ahead of his highly anticipated clash with WBC heavyweight champion Wilder, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on February 22.

Davison took up the training reins following Fury’s return to boxing in 2018.

In an official statement, Davison said: “Tyson and myself had to make decisions which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end. We remain friends and he will smash the dosser.”

The trainer added on Twitter: “Obviously it’s not gonna stop until there’s an answer, Tyson and myself had to both make decisions for our careers, which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end, HOWEVER, we remain friends and he will SMASH the DOSSER!!”

Following Fury’s harder than expect win over prohibitive underdog Otto Wallin in September that saw the towering Brit suffer severe cuts around his eyes that required 47 stitches, Fury’s father John levelled criticism as Davison.

“I have seen this coming. I saw this coming,” Fury Sr said.

“If he keeps hold of that team, that whole team, they will cost him his career. Ben Davison and everyone.

“The cutman (Jorge Capetillo) is the only one who can take any credit. It was like a shark’s mouth.

“If this was not his show, if he was the away fight, he would have been gone. It has gone terribly wrong in the camp and someone is to blame. Tyson never landed a meaningful punch.

“If Tyson had been in front of one of the top-three or Alexander Povetkin, he would not have won. I am a straight talker and that is the worst I have ever seen him.

“I have half an idea what went wrong, but I cannot share it. He has done an eight-week camp but his strength and power have gone.

“He was as weak as a kitten. His body looked a lot softer tonight. He is not an 18-stone fighter, he wants to be body beautiful.”

Davison was instrumental in helping Fury drop more than 100-pounds following more than two years away from the sport.

Fury and Wilder clashed in Los Angeles a year ago with their epic encounter ruled a draw after the ‘Gypsy King’ was dropped twice late in the fight.

