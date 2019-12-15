“Wilder-Fury II is going to be one of the greatest promotions in the history of boxing” says Bob Arum

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The highly anticipated rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder 42-0-1 (41) and Tyson ‘Gypsy King’ Fury 29-0-1 (20) is set “in stone” for February 22, according to promoter Bob Arum.

The duo fought an epic 12-rounder at the Staples Center in Los Angeles a year ago that ended in a controversial split draw.

While a formal announcement is still pending, the rematch is expected to take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on February 22.

“Like everything with Tyson Fury, everything is going to be spectacular,” Top Rank boss Arum told iFL TV.

“This is going to be like a circus. This promotion is going to be one of the greatest promotions in the history of boxing.

“So a lot of things are being planned, when the announcement is, and how it’s going to be done.

“Where it’s going to be done, I’m not going to reveal it, because they’ll slit my throat if I do.

“I have to keep it under wraps. But with ESPN and Fox combining, they’re idea guys, and with the way they promote products, they’re something special.

“The American public are going to be seeing a lot of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, I think that’s pretty good. That’s in stone.”

Pressed on whether the fight would take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Arum replied: “That’s also sort of in stone, but that’ll be finalised this week. The formal announcement will come in spectacular fashion that will go around the world.”

The first fight ended in a controversial draw when Fury had to twice drag himself up off the canvas including in the epic 12th round after outboxing Wilder for much of the bout.

Fury was last in action in September when he survived severe cuts to outpoint Otto Wallin over 12 rounds in Las Vegas.

Wilder made the 10th defence of his heavyweight championship in a rematch against Luis Ortiz in November, knocking him out in seven.

