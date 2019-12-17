Devin Haney Has Successful Surgery Procedure on Injured Shoulder

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

WBC Lightweight World Champion, Devin “The Dream” Haney (24-0, 15 KOs), is recovering from a successful surgery to his injured right shoulder. The procedure was performed this week in Los Angeles by world renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache.

Haney suffered a microscopic tear of his right labrum on November 9, 2019, during his WBC title defense against Alfredo Santiago. The tear required immediate surgery. Now in recovery, Haney is focused on getting the proper rest and rehabilitation needed to make a full recovery.

“In my last fight with Alfredo Santiago, my right shoulder came completely out of the socket in the 12th round,” said Devin. Haney. “I stayed focused and showed the grit of a true champion. I’m very happy with my performance considering the injury. I’m the youngest world champion in the last 23 years. Unfortunately, my injury required that I have surgery, but I’m happy I went with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who in my opinion is the best surgeon in the world with these types of injuries. His resumé speaks for itself and the procedure was a success. Right now, I’m all about healing so I can get back in the ring as soon as possible.”

See Also

Haney’s surgeon Dr. ElAttrache has performed procedures on other distinguished athletes such as Tom Brady. ElAttrache serves as team physician for the LA Dodgers and LA Rams. In addition, he serves as an orthopaedic consultant for the LA Lakers, LA Kings, LA Angels and the Anaheim Ducks.

Devin, who was expected to defend his WBC world title against mandatory challenger and the #1 ranked contender, Javier Fortuna, is expected to be out of the ring for at least six months. Upon a healthy recover, Haney plans to solidify his position as the best young fighter in boxing.

“As soon as I feel I’m ready to get back in the ring, I’m coming for everyone,” continued Haney. Lomachenko, Lopez, Commey…who ever, I’m coming for all the belts! I’ll be back stronger than ever, that you can bet.”

Read more articles about: Devin Haney

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.