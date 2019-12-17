Queensberry Promotions and Kindred Group Pair up for New Fight Week Digital Series

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

It was announced today that Queensberry Promotions and long term sponsors Kindred Group, whose brands include 32Red and Unibet, are launching a new fight week series for selected Queensberry Promotions Fight Nights.

Entitled ‘Unibet Presents: The Queensberry Rules’, the series will be produced and hosted by Adam Catterall and Nick Peet of the popular Fight Disciples podcast and the BT Sport UFC Fight Week series.

Starting this week for the Dubois v Fujimoto London card, Adam and Nick will be bringing fans the inside track on all the happenings on fight week from specially produced shows from the final presser and weigh in, as well as selected ‘Big Interviews’ with some of the main protagonists involved in this weekend’s Copper Box card.

Daniel Dubois: The Big Interview will drop Tuesday on the official Frank Warren and Unibet social channels.

Adam Catterall recently spent time with Daniel and his Peacock Gym team and will offer boxing fans an unprecedented look inside the inner sanctum of Team Dubois throughout the debut episode of The Queensberry Rules.

Adam said of his new show: “Digital content is an essential part of growing the sport of boxing. Providing fight fans with closer access to the fighters they love and in turn allowing fighters to showcase their personalities is crucial.

We can not wait to start this partnership with Kindred and Queensberry, and bring you the biggest names in boxing.”

Instalments from the final press conference and the weigh in will drop on Wednesday and Friday respectively; with a post show synopsis from the Copper Box Arena after the event finishes up on Saturday night to drop on Sunday.

Promoter Frank Warren said: “At Queensberry, we’re always looking at ways of improving the experience of British boxing fans.”

He added: “What better way to launch a brand new series than with a blockbuster card featuring future Heavyweight King Daniel Dubois, Liam Williams, Sunny Edwards and even Tommy Fury!”

Richard Warwick, Head of Brand and Acquisition for Kindred Group shared Warren’s excitement and said: “We’re delighted to further enhance our relationship with Queensberry, by launching this exciting, Unibet sponsored, digital content series.

“Unibet Presents: The Queensberry Rules’ will give boxing fans unique access to the build up to the top UK shows and we’re excited to launch this, with what promises to be a great show this weekend. The Fight Disciples podcast and BT Sport UFC Fight Week series’ have proven to be popular hits with fans and we’re looking forward to seeing Adam and Nick repeat that success over the next 12 months”

