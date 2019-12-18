Mikey Garcia set to return against Jessie Vargas in February

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former four division world champion Mikey Garcia 39-1 (30) will face Jessie Vargas 29-2-2 (11) in his long-awaited return to the ring at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas on February 29.

The 32-year-old hasn’t fought since March when he lost a 12-round unanimous decision to IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) by shutout in Arlington, Texas.

Despite losing his welterweight debut, Garcia is keen to continue competing in the 147-pound division where there are big fights available against WBA champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) and WBO boss Terence Crawford 36-0 (27).

The well-schooled Vargas, who has won versions of the world title at junior welterweight and welterweight, promises to provide a solid test for the naturally smaller Garcia.

“I’m very happy to announce my next fight against Jessie on February 29 in Texas, live on DAZN,” said Garcia. “I believe our styles are going to make for a great battle and the fans are going to be in for a real treat. Tune in and don’t miss it.”

The 30-year-old Vargas was last in action in April when he stopped former world champion Humberto Soto at the Forum in Inglewood, California in six. His only two losses have come against Pacquiao and Timothy Bradley.

“It’s a big fight for fight fans, it’s one people have wanted for a long time now,” Vargas said. “We are giving them what they want to see, it’s going to be a great showdown.

“He’s a warrior and so am I, we both always go for the win and do anything possible to get it.

“I really believe in myself and my abilities, it’s one of the fights that will generate a lot of attention and it’s the perfect time to shine and show that I am here to stay – I need to show that I am going to be a world champion again and this is the perfect fight to show that.”

