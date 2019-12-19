Chilean standout Andrés “Chilean Crocodile” Campos aims to gatecrash the world ratings as he fights for WBA Fedebol title this weekend

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Chilean standout Andrés “Chilean Crocodile” Campos who many say is one of the most highly regarded prospects to emerge from Latin American in recent times, returns to the ring this Saturday evening, as he takes on Venezuelan Jesus Martinez for the WBA Fedebol Flyweight Championship over 10 rounds as he main events in Lo Barnechea, Chile.

Campos recently made the link up with Australian manager Tony Tolj in a move that has seen him working alongside the Moloney twins, Bruno Tarimo and Billel Dib on the Gold Cast. Campos discussed his link up with Tolj and his time around the Moloney’s and Dib.

He said, “Working with the Moloney twins, Bruno Tarimo and Billel Dib has made me such a better fighter. They are amazing fighters and really at the top of the world game. That is where I want to be and working with them has not just made me a better fighter, but it has inspired me to become a world champion even more so.

“Watching Andrew Moloney become world champion was a very special night. I am proud that he is my friend and to witness that happen has inspired me to work as hard as I can so one day I can become a world champion and hopefully I can do it in front of my hometown crowd like Andrew did.

“I am so grateful to the whole team but especially Tony Tolj who has given me these amazing opportunities so far. Not only has he helped me work alongside some of the best fighters in Australia but he has delivered back to back title fights for me. I am very happy with how things have been and a happy fighter is always a good fighter as you will see at the weekend.

Campos now heads into a WBA Fedebol title clash this weekend in his native Chile where his popularity is on the rise at a massive rate. The ‘Chilean Crocodile’ opened up about the fight and how he feels about fighting again in his native Chile.

Campos said, “This is going to be a good test for me as my opponent on the night has a good record and I know he is coming to win. He is not going to quit he is going to fight but that is when you see the best of me. I have worked very hard in training camp more so than I believe many others do and this will be the difference on fight night. I want to show I am already at world level.

“I am very grateful to my team led by ‘The Supremo’ Tony Tolj and I am very grateful to the WBA for allowing me this opportunity. The WBA has had great champions and I want to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Nonito Donaire and of course Andrew Moloney and become a world champion for the WBA.

