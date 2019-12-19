Jeff Horn exacts revenge on Michael Zerafa, dropping him twice en route to decision win

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Jeff ‘The Hornet’ Horn 20-2-1 (13) got his revenge on Michael Zerafa 27-4 (16) with a 10-round majority decision win in their middleweight contest at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre in Brisbane, Australia on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old former WBO welterweight champion was vastly improved on his first performance when he was stopped in nine rounds in the Battle of Bendigo just four months prior.

It wouldn’t be a Jeff Horn fight if there wasn’t blood and true to form the cut-prone former schoolteacher was opened up of the left eye early in proceedings.

See Also

Horn had the better of the early action, backing up the naturally bigger Zerafa and repeatedly nailing him with overhand rights and slicing open the Melburnian’s left eye in the fifth.

Zerafa, 27, forced his way back into the fight in the middle rounds but Horn kept up the pressure and had his man on the backfoot.

In one of the rounds of the year, Zerafa rocked Horn with a series of right hands in the ninth before referee John Cauchi paused the fight to allow the ringside doctor to examine Horn’s cut.

The short break gave the hometown fighter the reprieve he needed, and he came storming back to find two big rights of his own to drop the visitor in the last 35 seconds of the ninth.

Buoyed by the knockdowns, Horn stormed home in the 10th to secure the victory by scores of 98-90, 97-92 and a surprisingly close 94-94.

Horn said the short break in the ninth didn’t ultimately impact the result.

“Not really, the fight is constantly stopped and broken up in little parts,” he said.

Horn has a bad history in the ninth round, with both Zerafa and Terence Crawford stopping him in that frame and Manny Pacquiao dominating him in the same stanza of their epic encounter in Brisbane two years ago.

There was obvious concern in the corner after trainer Glenn Rushton was widely criticised for not stopping the first fight in the ninth round when Horn was dropped and badly hurt.

“It’s a lineball decision, but I didn’t feel the time was quite there and I think I was vindicated,” said Rushton of Wednesday night’s fight.

While Zerafa would like a third fight with Horn, it is expected that Horn will drop down in weight to 154-pounds to face rising star Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11).

“He (Tszyu) is coming through he’s showing his explosiveness and he’s a possible fight in the future,” Horn said.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.