Raeese Aleem Looking to Carry Momentum Into 2020

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated super bantamweight prospect, Raeese “The Beast” Aleem (15-0, 9 KOs), has his sights on facing all the top contenders and champions in the upcoming 2020 year.

In his las fight, Aleem, who is promoted by Kings Promotions, retired Saul Eduardo Hernandez (14-15, 9 KOs) by third round stoppage, a fight that took place on the undercard of Erickson Lubin vs Nathaniel Gallimore on October 26, 2019. Having knocked out seven of his last ten opponents, Aleem is looking to carry that momentum into the new year.

“I have big plans to step up in competition next year and make a name for myself,” said Aleem, who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing. “Right now, I’m flying under the radar, but that is about to change when I fight someone with a name. I’m hoping I’ll land a big fight in the early part of next year. I know my team is working hard behind the scenes to make it happen. I’ll be ready to go when I get that call.”

The super bantamweight is loaded with some of the best fighters in boxing. World champions, Rey Vargas (33-0, 22 KOs), Daniel Roman (27-2-1, 10 KOs), Emanuel Navarrete (30-1, 26 KOs) and Brandon Figueroa (20-0, 15 KOs), are all fighters with big names that Aleem wants to face.

“I want to fight all of the super bantamweight champions at some point.” Aleem continued. “I know I have to work my way up the rankings, so that’s what I’m going to do. I told my team that I’m willing to fight any and all world ranked contenders. Vargas, Roman and Navarrete, all those champions are beatable. Brandon Figueroa is not on my level, so if he wants to get some, then come get some. Next year will be my year. Soon everyone will know my name. All I need is an opportunity.”

“In 2020, everyone will start to recognize Raeese as one of the top fighters in the super bantamweight division,” said Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing. “He’s ready to step up and solidify his position as top contender. His promoter Marshall Kaufman and I agree, Raeese Aleem will be a household name in the near future. Big fights are on the horizon.”

