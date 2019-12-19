Tyson Fury takes aim at Deontay Wilder, Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua fight will definitely happen

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight Tyson ‘Gypsy King’ Fury 29-0-1 (20) has lashed out at WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder 42-0-1 (41) on social media ahead of their rematch in Las Vegas on February 22.

Fury and Wilder battled to a draw in an epic encounter in Los Angeles one year ago in a fight many people thought the 31-year-old Brit deserved to win despite being dropped twice late in the fight.

“Hey this is Tyson Fury. This is a special message for Deontay Wilder, the Big Dosser,” Fury posted to Instagram.

See Also

“He’s going around saying he fights all the best heavyweights, but Dominic Breazeale ain’t no best heavyweight. And neither is Luis Ortiz. Dominic Breazeale’s average at best. And the other guy, Luis Ortiz, is average at best, 145 years old, someone you already knocked out. You bum!

“You go around fighting the best do you? You’ve only fought one good man in your career. That’s me and I beat you. And everyone in the world knows you lost to the Gypsy King. A Gypsy King that was out of the year for three years still beat you at 50% I’ll have everything I’ve got that I beat you, dosser.

“I ain’t afraid about you. I ain’t bothered about you bum. I wasn’t bothered about you back then, and I’m definitely not bothered now.

“You big dosser. You’re getting it. You. Big. Dosser. You know you lost, your trainer knows you lost, your manager, promoter, wife, kids, they all know The Gypsy King bettered you. Coming for you p***y.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said that an all-British showdown between the IBF, WBA and WBO champion and Fury will definitely happen.

“They’ll definitely fight, win or lose. If Fury loses against Wilder, I promise you AJ and Fury will fight at some stage in the future,” Hearn told iFL TV.

“I can’t say the same about Wilder.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.