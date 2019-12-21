Daniel Dubois detonates dynamite on Kyotaro Fujimoto’s chin

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 14-0 (13) made short work of Kyotaro Fujimoto 21-2 (13) stopping him in the second round of their 12-round contest at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old Londoner had Fujimoto down from a hard jab during the second round before finishing proceedings with a crunching right cross in the same frame.

The official time of the stoppage was 2:10.

Dubois, the WBO number five and IBF number 12 contender, appears to be on a fast-track to a world title shot with promoter Frank Warren saying that “if you are good enough you are old enough”.

“I paced myself, let him come to me, and then loaded up with power,” said Dubois.

“If I keep collecting these nice belts, the world title will come soon and I know my promoter Frank Warren will look to get me into a mandatory position to challenge for a world title next year.”

Earlier on the card Sunny Edwards 14-0 (4) climbed off the canvas in the seventh-round to outpoint Marcel Braithwaite 9-2 to claim the British super flyweight championship by scores of 118-109, 117-110 and 117-110.

WBO number seven ranked middleweight Liam Williams 22-2-1 (17) defeated Alantez Fox 26-2-1 (12) by fifth-round knockout after dropping the American in the fourth.

“We executed the game plan perfectly,” Williams said. “We just worked for so long, and it’s good to show what hard work and dedication can do.”

The fight was billed as a world title eliminator to WBO 160-pound champion Demetrius Andrade’s belt.

Andrade’s record stands at 28-0 (17).

