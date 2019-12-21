Daniel Jacobs labels Julio Cesar Chavez Jr a quitter after fifth round stoppage

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBA and IBF middleweight champion Daniel ‘Miracle Man’ Jacobs 36-3 (30) stopped Julio Cesar Chavez Jr 51-4-1 (33) after the 33-year-old Mexican refused to come out of the corner at the end of the fifth rounds at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday night.

Chavez Jr, who missed the original weight limit of 168-pounds by almost five pounds, was competitive in the opening rounds before deciding he had had enough before the halfway mark of the 12-round bout. He was pelted with debris as he left the ring.

Jacobs, 32, labelled Chavez Jr a quitter after the fight.

“He quit on his stool,” Jacobs said to DAZN’s Chris Mannix.

“I’m from Brownsville — I never ran and I never will, but I’m going to duck these beer cans.

“I know they’re not mad at me. They’re mad at Chavez.”

Chavez Jr blamed illegal tactics from Jacobs for the loss.

“I was getting close but got headbutted above the left eye, then I had problems because of all the blood,” Chavez Jr said to Mannix.

“I came over to the corner and couldn’t breathe. He elbowed me and headbutted me. Very tough fight. I felt I couldn’t go on cause I couldn’t breathe properly.”

Ring legend Julio Cesar Chavez, who was photographed facepalming at ringside when his son quit the fight, defended Junior’s decision on social media.

“With all due respect to the fans of Phoenix, Arizona: Now I disagree with you, my son was making a competitive fight and was winning, unfortunately, a headbutt and an elbow came and he has a broken nose. He will now undergo surgery,” Chavez posted.

