Errol Spence Jr breaks silence on car crash, plots ring return

WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr 26-0 (21) has spoken publicly for the first time since the single car accident in October that threatened to end his career.

Spence Jr wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when he rolled his Ferrari and was ejected from the vehicle but miraculously walked away with minor injuries.

“I really was just sore,” Spence said during an interview with Brian Kenny of Fox Sports during Saturday night’s telecast of the Tony Harrison versus Jermell Charlo fight.

“My whole body was just sore. It was, I guess, a miracle from God. He protected me during the accident because anyone else would probably have been killed.

“It was a blessing from God that I was able to make it safe and I’m able to return back to boxing next year… no restrictions. I’ve been cleared. They’ve done all kinds of scans on me. They think it’s a miracle.

“I don’t remember too much, but I can’t really talk about the case too much I’ve been advised by my lawyers. It’s still a pending case going on. I’ll definitely get through it. I’m fighting in May or June. I’ll be back real soon.

“I already started training last week and I was feeling good. I hit the mitts and everything, ran and stuff too. I’m feeling good so I can continue training in 2020.

“I was back last week and I wasn’t sore or anything. I felt like I just took a long time to rest. I feel real good. It was like a miracle and a blessing from God. There’s nothing serious that would keep me out for a year or two or would have ended my career.

“I took some time off and now I think I’m rejuvenated and ready to get back in the gym and train hard and hopefully fight one of the top fighters. I don’t want a tune-up fight. I want to fight [Manny] Pacquiao or Danny Garcia, if he wins his fight.

“I am the top dog in the division. I am the king of the welterweight division. None of those guys wish I was back so fast, but I am back and I want to fight the top names in the division. Whether it’s Manny Pacquiao or Terence Crawford or Danny Garcia, I want the top names. I do want to be undisputed champion of the world.”

