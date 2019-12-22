Jermell Charlo knocks out Tony Harrison to regain WBC 154lb championship

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Jermell Charlo 33-1 (16) regained the WBC junior middleweight championship with a revenge win over Tony ‘Superbad’ Harrison 28-3 (21) with an 11th round stoppage at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday night.

Charlo started well but was cut from an accidental headclash in the second round before dropping Harrison in the same frame.

Harrison came on in the middle rounds before Charlo caught his second wind, sending the reigning champion to the deck twice in the penultimate round. Referee Jack Reiss waved off the fight at 2:28 with Charlo leading 96-93 on two of the scorecards and trailing 94-95 on the third.

“Tony had a plan and stuck to it. He fought a tough fight. I knew I had to step it up. Tony threw some solid shots. It was tough. I had a lot to prove,” Charlo said at the post-fight presser.

The fight was a rematch of their clash at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York 12 months ago that Harrison won by close unanimous decision. A trilogy could now be on the cards.

“I was just in there. I felt he got a few rounds, he did have some good rounds,” Charlo said. “The all around goal was to score the knockout… there is a great possibility for me to fight a unification in the 154-pound division. I’m steering the wheel.”

“If we do a third one, it should be pay-per-view.”

Harrison was gracious in defeat.

“He hooked, I hooked and I got caught. I wanted this one. He earned it,” he said.

“Nothing was more important for me than to win the fight. He fought his heart out. I felt I was doing well and breaking his will. I made him fight off his back foot. I pushed forward. The guy earned it. I’ll be back.”

