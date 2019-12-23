Teofimo Lopez dismisses Vasiliy Lomachenko pound-for-pound claims, calls for April unification bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF lightweight titleholder Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) insists he has the beating of WBC, WBA and WBO champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) and says size will be a factor in the fight.

“Just tune in next year and you’ll see Teofimo beating Lomachenko,” Lopez said to ESPN. “I’m not going to have a 126-pounder come out here and try and take over on me. I’m a big guy, and that’s just it. And it’s not about right hands. I’m not a puncher, that’s the thing. I’m smart.”

The 22-year-old Lopez is coming off his world title winning effort against Richard Commey, who he stopped in two rounds at New York’s Madison Square Garden 10 days ago.

“Those shots I landed, they’re placement shots,” said Lopez. “They’re not shots [like] ‘oh, let me just close my eyes and throw’. No, you place the shots. You see them and everything like that. You talk about the movement and the things that he does. Those things, you end up dissecting all those things.

“Whether it takes a few more rounds, it will come and catch up on,” said Lopez. “Loma is on his way out. I’m on my way in. No, he’s a little man. He’s coming up in my division. I’m already out to 140 soon, so I might as well finish it the right way with a bang. I’m doing something right.

“There was a lot of shots that I could see that were open, but I just seized the moment when I saw he had a twitch, and he was going for the same shot, and we threw it at the same time, but I ended up beating him to the punch and I moved my head slightly more than he did, and it clipped on him.”

Lopez disagreed with interviewer Max Kellerman on the importance of the mythical pound-for-pound rankings.

“I disagree on one thing. You may say that he’s pound-for-pound, but if we’re saying that pound-for-pound is champion, but he is a champion, but to me, I believe I did win a world championship. That’s what everyone was looking forward to. It can’t be a big fight without Teofimo,” Lopez said.

“I think I’m a champion. To your eyes, absolutely. I have him second or third, I don’t know. No, but I will be [ahead of Lomachenko]. Me and him, he has three belts and I have one going into this fight then it declares the kingpin of 135 is and cleans out the whole division. The winner takes all.

“I think it’ll be an interesting fight, and a great fight for all the fight fans and I think everyone should look forward to it. The only thing now is going back to location and such and such and hopefully we can make that fight happen sometime in April.”

