Angel Fernandez slams Andy Ruiz Jr for his excuses, says third bout with Anthony Joshua unlikely

Anthony Joshua’s trainer Angel Fernandez has hit back at Andy Ruiz Jr after the Mexican-American blamed his partying ways for his 12-round unanimous decision loss to the Brit in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Ruiz Jr 33-2 (22) was soundly outclassed by Joshua 23-1 (21) after springing the upset to lift the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles at Madison Square Garden in New York in June.

For the rematch Ruiz Jr weighed in more than a stone heavier while Joshua turned up less than 10-pounds lighter.

“When Joshua lost in New York, he took it like a man,” Fernandez told World Boxing News.

“One of the first things that he said was, listen tonight it’s about the man. He won the titles so give the credit and attention to him.

“The first thing Ruiz said after was, ‘oh I’ve been partying. I shouldn’t have been doing that. I should have been doing this’.

“Maybe Ruiz is saying this is to make the third fight happen – I don’t know. Maybe he was thinking the public would go and say let’s see the third fight.

“For me, I don’t see a point of a third fight. Joshua has proved he’s been too much for him.

“In the second fight, for him to come up with that type of excuse, I don’t think he should have said that.

“He (Ruiz) kind of took some of the glamour from the performance by Joshua on the night.”

Joshua now appears likely to face either former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, the WBO mandatory, or IBF number one contender Kubrat Pulev.

