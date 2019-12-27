Ahmed Elbiali Looks to Make Statement Against Brian Vera December 28 in Atlanta, GA

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Light heavyweight power puncher, Ahmed Elbiali (19-1, 16 KOs), is set to fight journeyman Brian Vera (26-15, 16 KOs). The 10-round bout will take place on the Gervonta Davis vs Yuriorkis Gamboa card on December 28, 2019 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Elbiali, who is guided by reputable trainer, Justin Gamber, is coming off an impressive 2nd round knockout victory against, Marlos Eduardo Simoes (13-2-2, 5 KOs), a fight that took place in May of 2019. Elbiali is feeling confident going into this fight and wants to send a message to the entire Light Heavyweight division with an astounding victory.

“I’ve had a great training camp going into this fight,” said Elbiali. “Brian Vera is a crafty veteran with a lot of experience, so I know this won’t be an easy fight. I’ve been sparring with Badou Jack and some other well-known fighters in preparation for this fight. My coach Justin Gamber has got me moving in the right direction. I feel very confident in my ability to shine on December 28th. My goal, as always will be to take Vera out before the final bell rings.”

Ahmed Elbiali, who is the only Egyptian born boxer fighting on national television, hopes is to one day fight in front of all his people back home.

“I was born in Cairo, Egypt and came to the United States when I was four years old,” continued Elbiali, who now lives and trains in Las Vegas. “I have a dream to one day fight in Egypt and become the first Egyptian world champion. If Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz can fight over there, I feel I can as well. I know it would be an epic event.”

