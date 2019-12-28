Deontay Wilder set to defend heavyweight title against Tyson Fury on February 22

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder 42-0-1 (41) will make the 11th defence of his world championship when he meets Tyson ‘Gypsy King’ Fury 29-0-1 (20) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 22.

The fight will be a rematch of their epic encounter in Los Angeles last December last year when Fury had to twice drag himself up off the canvas for a controversial draw.

“I’m happy and I’m excited that the rematch is finally happening,” said the 34-year-old Wilder. “I want to give the fans what they want to see.

“I’ve been doing it with my last three outings – Fury, [Dominic] Breazeale and [Luis] Ortiz. They’ve been spectacular events – from my ring walks where I gather all the energy of the people, to my uniforms that I wear to help spread that energy.

“Then I give them what they all come for – the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing. I proved myself the first time and I’m ready to do it again.

“It was a very controversial fight. I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it.”

Fury has fought twice in the past 12 months, securing an easy second-round knockout of little-known German Tom Schwarz and a tough than expected 12-round decision win over Otto Wallin that saw the 31-year-old Brit badly cut over the right eye.

“There’s no more ducking and diving. The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years,” said Fury.

“This is unfinished business for me, but come February 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait!”

