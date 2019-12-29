Bob Arum: “Deontay Wilder is a horrible boxer”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum have hosted a media lunch to launch the promotion of Deontay Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title defence against Tyson Fury at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 22.

The bout will be a rematch of their controversial draw in Los Angeles in December 2018 when Fury had to twice climb off the canvas including in the dramatic 12th round.

“This is a massive fight,” said Warren. “This one is between two undefeated fighters, the number one and number two in the world. These are the two best heavyweights in the world who had a fantastic fight first time around and, for the fans, it doesn’t get any better.

“It was a very exciting spectacle just over a year ago, with the most dramatic last round of any fight in recent years. It is the consummate boxer against a guy who is the most dangerous puncher in the last 30 years. At any stage, any second of the fight, Wilder can pull a big punch out.

“But, in the first fight, Tyson came into it having dropped 11 stone over a six-month period. Going into this fight he is absolutely spot-on with his weight and is just training for the fight, rather than training to lose weight.

“This fight was made for last year before Tyson’s deal with ESPN came along and, while it might have been a frustrating wait for the fans, the upside is that it is a much bigger fight now due to Tyson’s ever-increasing profile in the USA.”

Warren likened the fight to some of the biggest in the business over the past 40 years.

“It has got to be up there, hasn’t it? It is the biggest heavyweight fight, in my estimation, since Lennox Lewis fought Evander Holyfield,” he said.

Despite the controversial draw the last time round, Warren said a he didn’t believe Fury would need a knockout to win.

“No, I don’t. I actually do think Tyson will stop him but, having said that, I don’t see Wilder doing anything differently than he did in the first fight, albeit he is a dangerous sod,” he said.

“I see Tyson comprehensively outboxing him this time around before either stopping him or winning on points by a wide margin.

“There has been a lot made of the situation regarding the officials and we will deal with that. As things stand though, I think more people in the States know Tyson than know Wilder so it will be like he is the home fighter.

“The Brits will be there in thousands as well to get behind their man and they will take over Las Vegas.”

Las Vegas-based promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank said he enjoyed working with Warren, who he has promoted a number of shows with over the years.

“It is fun and we work very, very well together,” Arum said. “This is an event that has a lot of interest both sides of the pond, so that is good and what I like.

“This fight has taken on a life of its own and will be the biggest boxing event in years. Particularly because it has the two biggest sports networks in the US behind it in ESPN and Fox.

“They do all the major sporting events and will be plugging this fight from now until February 22. Tyson Fury was not known in the United States and he took everybody by surprise when he fought Wilder.

“Now, thanks to ESPN, he’s been built up to be a huge personality in the sport. Wilder has been doing a lot of campaigning too and I think this is going to an event that will go into well over two million homes on pay-per-view.

“It was certainly well worth the time spent in building him up in the US. I cannot believe that Fury would have the popularity and notoriety that he now has without the build-up on ESPN and what he did with the WWE wrestling definitely helped.

“There will now be continuous promotion of Fury-Wilder across the networks and that is something we have never had before. The public over there has a very short attention span so you’ve got to go back to the well each time and hit them with it time and time again to refresh their minds.

“It is so hard to say where this fight sits amongst ones we’ve done before because events were so different before. I did most of those great fights with [Marvin] Hagler and [Tommy] Hearns, [Sugar Ray] Leonard and [Roberto] Duran – and those were huge, huge events.

“Later with [Floyd] Mayweather and [Manny] Pacquiao, Oscar de la Hoya… I have done so many big events and it is very hard to categorize this. It will be a huge event. Will it be as big as Ali-Frazier if that took place now? Probably not, but only because Ali-Frazier had political issues, which this fight doesn’t.

“We’ll sell it out completely,” added Arum, who then responded to the question of if he has come across a character like the Gypsy King before.

“Well, a little bit of Ali, a little bit of George Foreman – he blends a lot of the strengths of those guys together, with a little bit of Roberto Duran.

“He is a promoter’s dream and it reminds me of when I promoted Ali. Ali was such a brilliant self-promoter, but a lot of people would then give me credit for having him say this or that. Of course, I had nothing to do with it.

“It is the same with Tyson Fury. The only input I have is to have my staff tell him where he has to be at a certain time. You don’t tell Tyson Fury what to say.”

Arum added that while Wilder is not much of a boxer in a traditional sense, he has otherworldly power.

“I haven’t seen a guy with that one-punch power; I’ve never seen anything like it,” Arum said.

“It is actually accentuated by the fact he doesn’t know how to box. He is a horrible boxer. He puts on a clinic of how not to box, but he has that right hand and it is like a laser that will find the most vulnerable part of his opponent’s anatomy.”

