Jean Pascal defeats Badou Jack on points in nail-biter
WBA ‘regular’ light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal 35-6-1 (20) retained his title 12-round split decision against former two-weight world titleholder Badou Jack ‘The Ripper’ 22-3-3 (13) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday night.
Pascal got the better of the early action, winging hard shots from all angles before a big overhand right dropped Jack in the fourth round.
Jack regrouped and came of strong in the back half of the fight. The 36-year-old US-based Swede closed the show well, clubbing Pascal to the canvas with a series of right hands during the final frame of the contest.
When the dust settled judges Barry Lindenman and Nelson Vazquez both had the fight 114-112 for Pascal, while judge Julie Lederman scored it 114-112 for Jack.
“I won this fight. It was a close fight, but I won it,” said the 37-year-old Pascal from Canada by way of Haiti. “Badou is a great fighter but no one can say he was robbed. I won that fight. I’m the champ.
“I think I was in control the whole fight. I kept the middle of the ring most of the time. Badou is a great fighter, but I won the fight.”
Jack said he felt he won the fight but conceded he might be wrong.
“Of course I feel I won the fight, but it is what it is,” Jack said. “He’s got a hell of a chin. He’s a tough warrior and I want to thank him for the opportunity. I thought I was winning but maybe I’m wrong.”
A rematch between the pair would be welcomed by fight fans.
Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.