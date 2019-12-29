Jean Pascal defeats Badou Jack on points in nail-biter

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA ‘regular’ light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal 35-6-1 (20) retained his title 12-round split decision against former two-weight world titleholder Badou Jack ‘The Ripper’ 22-3-3 (13) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday night.

Pascal got the better of the early action, winging hard shots from all angles before a big overhand right dropped Jack in the fourth round.

Jack regrouped and came of strong in the back half of the fight. The 36-year-old US-based Swede closed the show well, clubbing Pascal to the canvas with a series of right hands during the final frame of the contest.

When the dust settled judges Barry Lindenman and Nelson Vazquez both had the fight 114-112 for Pascal, while judge Julie Lederman scored it 114-112 for Jack.

“I won this fight. It was a close fight, but I won it,” said the 37-year-old Pascal from Canada by way of Haiti. “Badou is a great fighter but no one can say he was robbed. I won that fight. I’m the champ.

“I think I was in control the whole fight. I kept the middle of the ring most of the time. Badou is a great fighter, but I won the fight.”

Jack said he felt he won the fight but conceded he might be wrong.

“Of course I feel I won the fight, but it is what it is,” Jack said. “He’s got a hell of a chin. He’s a tough warrior and I want to thank him for the opportunity. I thought I was winning but maybe I’m wrong.”

A rematch between the pair would be welcomed by fight fans.

