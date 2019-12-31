Dillian Whyte to face either Andy Ruiz Jr or Alexander Povetkin in April, according to Eddie Hearn

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dillian Whyte could be matched with either Andy Ruiz Jr or Alexander Povetkin when he returns to the ring in April.

Whyte 27-1 (18) had a disrupted campaign in 2019 after reportedly failing a drugs test with UK Anti-Doping (UKAD), a charge he was ultimately absolved of. His first fight in almost six months was a lacklustre unanimous decision victory over Mariusz Wach on the Anthony Joshua vs Ruiz Jr II undercard in Saudi Arabia in December.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said he wants to keep the heavyweight busy as they plan their path to an elusive world title shot.

The WBC have declared that Tyson Fury is the mandatory for Deontay Wilder’s green belt ahead of their rematch in February, meaning Whyte will have to wait another until February 2021 to get his overdue title shot.

“Got a missed call from him (Whyte) actually,” Hearn said to iFL TV. “Looking to fight in April, possibly in the UK. Again, it all depends on (Anthony) Joshua’s next fight, and (Oleksandr) Usyk-(Dereck) Chisora.

“Dillian Whyte, where are we going to place him and slot him in.

“I love the Andy Ruiz fight for Dillian Whyte. Will they take it? Probably not.

“I like the Povetkin fight for Dillian Whyte, I think that’s an absolute war. But, ultimately, all these fights for Dillian are great, but we’ve got to get him a world title fight. We’ve got to see where we are with the WBC.

“We’re not the mandatory until 2021, which as you know, I don’t agree with.

“The worst way for Dillian is that Fury and Wilder box in February, Fury and Wilder box in October and he gets the winner.

“But that’s the worst way and I think it should happen sooner than that, but the truth is, Dillian’s not going to fight for a world title next, so let’s identify, establish and book that fight in and get the right opponent.”

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Whyte laid the boot into Wilder and insisted he would knockout the American power puncher.

“Coward. Chicken. Yellow-livered hillbilly,” he said.

“It would be a tough fight because he is quite agile with awkward movement. I would expect a tough fight, but I believe I can knock Wilder out.

“People might laugh but I believe I can get to him and knock him out.

“It wouldn’t be a fight where I would jab my way in. I’d run at him in the first round and start brawling and, if I get chinned, then so be it.”

