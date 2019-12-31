Kazuto Ioka delivers classy performance to outpoint Jeyvier Cintron

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka 25-2 (14) successfully defended his title against game challenger Jeyvier Cintron 11-1 (5) by competitive decision at Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old Japanese champion had some trouble with Cintron’s reach, mobility and southpaw stance in the early rounds. The Puerto Rican challenger impressed enough to score a clean sweep of the first four rounds of two of the judges’ scorecards.

By the middle rounds Ioka was regularly finding his way inside to land hard, crisp shots in close. The left hook to the body and head was a particularly successful weapon for Ioka.

Cintron, 24, showed tremendous heart and conditioning in the later rounds of the fight, absorbing punch after punch to the midsection and rallying in spots to keep himself in the fight.

After 12 thrilling and fast-paced rounds judges Wes Melton of the US and Phil Austin of Australia scored the fight 116-112 while judge Julio Cesar Alvarado of Panama had it 115-113, all in favour of Ioka.

“I had hoped to demonstrate how strong a champion can be and how hard a world title fight can be,” said Ioka, who claimed the vacant WBO strap in June by knocking out Aston Palicte of the Philippines in 10 rounds.

“There was some pressure, because this was my first fight since my son was born,” he added.

Cintron, who entered the fight as the WBO mandatory contender following his 10-round decision win over former world title challenger Koki Eto in August, will only have won over more fans with his gutsy performance against the champion.

Ioka won his first world championship at minimumweight almost nine years ago and has subsequently claimed world titles at 108-, 112- and 115-pounds.

