Eddie Hearn says Deontay Wilder is scared Tyson Fury will get into his head

Eddie Hearn believes WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder doesn’t want to participate in a media tour to promote his rematch with Tyson Fury at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 22 because he fears the ‘Gypsy King’ will get into his head.

“I wish they were doing a media tour. Those two characters, doesn’t matter how much it costs – get it on,” the Matchroom Boxing boss told iFL TV.

“I wonder whether Wilder doesn’t want to be around Fury. If I was Fury I would have insisted on it.

“One of the ways Fury wins the fight is by doing the media tour and getting in Wilder’s head. It’s a disadvantage for Tyson Fury not to have the media tour.

“It’s lazy. Of course they need to do a press tour. You’re telling me for a fight of that magnitude you’re not going to do a media tour? What’s all that about. I don’t understand it.”

Hearn has confirmed that Sky Sports have put in a bid to secure the UK TV rights for the Wilder-Fury fight, with BT Sports given the right to match the offer.

“Am I bidding for it? Yes,” Hearn said. “Luckily Bob Arum’s got a bigger mouth than me, so he’s told the world what’s happened.

“[So to quote] Bob Arum, we’ve had a big offer from Sky but BT have the right to match it. I’m surprised.

“BT have had to put on all these drab fights from Fury and now they get the big one and they don’t even have it.

“Yes, an offer has been made for Sky. It’s a substantial offer.

“BT are in an awkward position because they’ve got to match the offer and their platform says they can’t deliver those kind of numbers.”

