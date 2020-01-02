Diego Costa reflects on Contender VIP Tournament victory and discusses future plans

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Contender VIP had promised hard-hitting action from some of Britain and Ireland’s top prospects and it certainly did not disappoint, as Manchester-based Brazilian Diego Costa produced a sensational knockout against previously undefeated Boris Creighton to win the inaugural Phil Martin Trophy.

Prior to the fourth round of the final, it had been Creighton narrowly edging proceedings, using his natural size advantage and movement to keep Costa at bay. This all changed in round four, however, as Costa unload bombs which seemed like they come from nowhere, sending his opponent to the canvas. Creighton at this point was on unsteady legs and after another flurry of power punches send Creighton to the canvas again, with the referee stepping in to stop proceedings.

Costa, a proud product of Oliver Harrison’s Gym in Salford, was emotional as he collected the Phil Martin Trophy along with a cool payday of ten thousand pounds. Costa, who had Humphrey Harrison and world title contender Martin Murray in his corner, reacted to his victory.

Costa said, “I want to dedicate this victory to Oliver Harrison. I owe Oliver so much and this victory was for him tonight and the whole team at Oliver’s gym.

“Boris is a good fighter, and he will come back, it was my time and things I had been working on in the gym paid off. I knew when I landed I could hurt him and I did and I am overwhelmed with the victory.

“Thank you to Mike Le-Gallez and the team at Contender VIP for giving me this great opportunity. The whole experience was fantastic and it is one that will live with me forever.”

Costa, who is ten thousand pounds better off with his victory, now has the opportunity to push on up the domestic scene, and the Manchester based Brazilian opened up about his plans moving forward.

Costa said, “I entered this tournament at light heavyweight but I can honestly go as low as middleweight. I have been crying out for opportunities for a long time now and Contender VIP gave me one, so I’m hoping to build on this success.

“I want to continue to build up through probably the super middleweight rankings and hopefully look for titles in 2020. I believe I am now in a good position so titles is what I really want in 2020.

“I really enjoyed boxing on the Contender VIP show so I’d like to continue to box on these shows. Everyone is saying they’re the best ‘small hall’ shows around, so for me I’d like to push on with my career as a part of these great events and hopefully get a title fight in the coming months.”

